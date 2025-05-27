A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how she appeared on her wedding day without makeup

According to the bride, she took the unusual move to please her father, who had always wanted her to go makeup-free on her wedding day

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian bride's decision to forgo makeup on her wedding day has caught the attention of many on social media.

The bride's choice was motivated by her desire to please her father, who had expressed a preference for a natural look.

Nigerian bride celebrates her wedding without makeup to honour her father. Photo credit: @mrsjarkata/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride goes natural to please dad

The bride, known on TikTok as @mrsjarkata, shared a video showing her makeup-free appearance on her traditional wedding day.

In the clip, she jokingly acknowledged that she wasn't feeling too confident about her appearance without makeup, but was doing it just to honour her father's wishes.

"How I pulled out for my traditional wedding without makeup because of my dad. I'm not fine like this but it's because of my dad. Tomorrow una go hear from me," she said.

Bride honours father's wish to get married without makeup on. Photo credit: @mrsjarkata/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as bride goes natural on wedding day

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok with viewers taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many praised the bride's respect for her father's wishes while others had different things to say about her experience.

@Unbothered said:

"Thank God say you get sharp face card o in this life natural beauty is important."

@Barbie wrote:

"Omo I hope this doesn’t be me oo on my big day keh?me Wey nor Dey too do makeup,u see that day?na me get am. I go too do!!!"

@Lady_priceless said:

"If beautiful is a person, you’re definitely the one. You look so fresh and succulent."

@chef Alexadra said:

"My own na my granpa the day of my wedding i don't even know what i will do."

@Sandra Chinwe reacted:

"Omo make my dad no even go there except my husband says so. It’s our wedding abeg not his."

@stainless193 said:

"Omo people fine ooh dear ladies if you see money take care of your skinnnnn e get why."

@Ann Hounorine said:

"Ahh just thinking how the make-up would have been because you are beautiful."

@Bella said:

"You look so beautiful BIGGEST CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU GURL."

@MouNarYah wrote:

"You look beautiful and radiant Anyway, congratulations."

@ABUJA SMALL CHOPS & CAKES said:

"Like this I dey fear, Cox my father fit do me this thing."

@Francis C. Godliness said:

"You're so beautiful even without the make up Big Congratulations and Happy Married life."

@Chidinma said:

"U are very very beautiful without the makeup sis I took love ur natural look."

@Efik-Eburutu_Cultural_Heritage said:

"Abeg wetin u want makeup again na no vex me mbok."

@Egoyibo said:

"While u come they answer my brother name mrs jakerta abi nah my brother u marry and i nor no."

@chrisbeauty21 wrote:

"Wetin you won use make-up do again? As you fine like this. Congratulations."

@Danielle Great said:

"Na because u re naturally beautiful, imagine if u re ugly, would u go natural? if i fine like this, I no rub anything ooo."

@Ejima 4814 added:

"Thank God for your dad, he doesn't want them to change her daughter's beautiful face. Congratulations dear."

Watch the video here:

Lady gets married without makeup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians expressed mixed thoughts to emerging photos of a bride who tied the knot make-up free.

The bride and her groom rocked green traditional attires in adorable images.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng