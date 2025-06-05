A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her compound which became waterlogged after a heavy downpour during the night

According to the lady, she rented the house after the agent that took her there claimed that the compound doesn't get flooded

In the trending video, the lady also displayed a fish that was swimming in the water, which left her in utter dismay

A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after her newly rented compound got flooded.

The clip captured her compound, which had become severely waterlogged following a heavy downpour during the night.

Lady displays fish swimming inside waterlogged compound

The video, posted by TikTok user @ceo6289, showed the lady's disappointment after seeing a fish swimming in the floodwater around her doorway.

According to her, the situation was heartbreaking because she had rented the house in Lagos state based on the agent's assurance that the compound did not flood.

In her words:

"POV: After it rained heavily yesterday night I woke up just to see fish swimming around my door step. Agent no tell me this part o. I was in shock my agent swear say water no Dey enter the compound."

Reactions as lady sees fish swimming inside flood

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Ordooter Butu said:

"Ahn ahn. This is literally manna nah. Peppersoup, grill, you name it. Na get ready with me to cook video you suppose dey show us."

@Uncle Solo said:

"I rent one for mega estate for Ajah 2019 once rain fall like this I day chop fish plenty o I day fit catch custard container full. I sha buy rain boot and cutlas until I moved out in 2021."

@Ekpemina_official said:

"Thank God I no dey lack pepper and pepper soup spice for house. Breakfast don set."

@HaraG wrote:

"Make I hear say I go just Dey look that fish Abi Dey video am. Fish wey suppose don Dey enter pot by now you Dey video am."

@IYONUOLUWA said:

"No need to use money buy fish again naaaa, for the lord said he shall provide you all your needs."

@Sommy Nancy said:

"You just allowed fish pepper soup pass you by something wey I go call person make e help catch like two wey I go use prepare better pepper soup."

@SurpriseByKiki wrote:

"Some have food but watch it go. See better pepper soup girl. Free food came to meet u."

@Annie said:

"It could be that there’s a pond around, when it rains heavily and the pond gets over flooded, some fish flows out with the water some times."

@່hhh said:

"Eni to Lori O ni fila. Fish wey find you come house na that same fish one man carry cutlass dey find. This life no balance."

@Mimi added:

"Abeg help me ask your agent if space still Dey the compound. Na to relocate ASAP."

See the post below:

Lady devastated over flooded home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared a video on TikTok revealing the house she rented for N1.3 million, which was severely flooded.

The viral clip showed the young woman expressing her despair with a loud, emotional cry as she documented the extensive water damage to her home.

