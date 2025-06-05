A Nigerian lady complained about her landlord storing Sallah rams behind her window, causing sleepless nights

She shared in a TikTok video how the rams' fighting and smell worsened her situation, sharing how it affected her health

Many reacted as the lady revealed that her landlord is a politician, making her feel unable to take legal action

A Nigerian lady complained as her landlord stored his Sallah rams behind her window.

She showed the dramatic actions of the rams in her backyard as she complained about their smell.

A Nigerian lady laments sleepless nights as her landlord kept his Sallah rams behind her window. Photo: @ttopshawarmafoodgrills

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ttopshawarmafoodgrills on TikTok, the lady also shared how the animals caused her sleepless nights.

She said:

“POV: My landlord using back of my window to store Ileya ram. Sleepless nigh because of Ileya ram. From bad smell to them fighting. I have been having serious cough due to the bad smell.”

A Nigerian lady complains of health issues after her landlord kept Sallah rams behind her window. Photo: @ttopshawarmafoodgrills

Source: TikTok

In the comments, the lady said her landlord was a politician and she couldn’t sue him, adding that she wouldn't be around to eat the Sallah meat.

She said:

“We are in Nigeria o..moreover my landlord na politician.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady complains over Sallah rams

DREAMZ said:

"I swear for me omo even if them no invite me I must go meet am say I must chop inside this ram because na me dey pack all the odour for nose he no pass like that."

F.W.O said:

"Your landlord guard nio. He knows that since you won't be around, you can use your eyes to see the two rams."

@Nimisofine said:

"If I no sit down with them on ileya day make I no Wetin cause am. I go chop meat tire."

sharmhe said:

"He suppose distance dem to avoid being asun b4 ileya anyway na una go gain am sha."

@Abebioge said:

"My own landlord too like to store ram with cow in my window with bad smell this year I leave her house rent another apartment I'm okay now."

@harwoselu said:

"Which work ur landlord dey do Abi no be 3 ram I dey see soo."

@Oluwabukolami said:

"Nah you be reff. Your neighbors dey fight you no fit help them settle, you are not a good neighbor o."

@Iyanuoluwa Christiana said:

"Something i will secretly loss in d middle of d night and open gate for nonsense."

@Horehorfe June30 said:

"Weytin no fit cost u pass 500 wey una go chop the meat before ileya."

In related stories, a man shared how his landlord made him sell his bike while another lamented as his landlord destroyed his air conditioner.

Man turns down sister's Sallah request

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared the unexpected message she got from her brother after she asked him to bring his partner to family's house.

The man stated that his partner would not cook or wash plates at the Sallah festival in his family's house.

His full voicenote sparked reactions, as many who heard it shared their opinions and similar experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng