A Nigerian woman has shared a video on TikTok revealing the house she rented for N1.3 million, which has been severely flooded

The viral clip shows the young woman expressing her despair with a loud, emotional cry as she documents the extensive water damage to her home

She explained that the devastation to her belongings has made it nearly impossible for her to consider renewing the lease

Lady shows her pricey flooded rent house. Photo credit: @berry_bugatti

Source: TikTok

The damage to her property is so extensive that she finds it nearly impossible to think about renewing her lease, as shown by @berry_bugatti.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ella23 said:

“We wey de mainland go think say na beach 9. Enjoyment wan finish mainland people.”

Peresoyesufuolumide:

“Come to ikorodu you say no I cannot live in ikorodu but that we are living ikorodu cannot see this.”

Benson china:

“U dey happy for d water cos i no understand d laughing.”

Berry_bugatti:

“I nor wan get BP na why.”

Anthonyighoyovwi:

“Try to go and remove the light fuse because of the water safety first.”

Pretty pearl:

“Abeg make una dey careful of electric ooh abeg this one wey water dey everywhere.”

LyneOfLagos:

“So sorry about this! Please be careful and watch out for snakes and other venomous reptiles, cos the floods also displace them.”

Clev:

“Landlord just add swimming pool for una.”

Zubby:

“Dey play. One can be in dis situation.”

