A Nigerian man reacted after his sister asked him to bring his girlfriend to their family house for Sallah.

He stated that his partner would not be used as a slave for the family during the Sallah festivities.

A lady shares her brother's response after asking him to bring his partner to their family house for Sallah. Photo: @faathiatul_khair_.

In a video by @faathiatul__khair__ on TikTok, the young lady played the WhatsApp voicenote her brother sent to her.

While speaking in Yoruba, he turned down his sister's request and said his partner would not cook or wash plates.

He said:

"You want to turn a woman to slave to help with killing ram...The world is more civilised than that now.Anyone that wants to organise party should engage a caterer. Anyone who wants to organise a party should have the money to engage people to cook and wash plates, my wife won't do all that.

“When you get to your husband's house, you can allow that for them to turn you to a slave or a mumu person. Life is more than that now - more than doing family women duty stuff."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trails man's response to Sallah invite

@Adeife said:

"I’m grateful for my husband ooo, he always gave his parents money for catering that his wife can’t serve the guests or cook party food ooo, when i reach party my mother-in-law will be saying ahhh iyawo segun kuro lo joko mio fe wahala oko e ooo."

@Kewugbemi As surury said:

"Hope say your brother guide. If you no wan stress and you want maximum respect for her na money go do the talking."

@Classynana said:

"Before I reach my husband house them don open my room clean m laid bed put air freshener if I greet everybody enter my room na phone I dey press till it’s necessary to come out."

@Mv_chavhairlinne said:

"This is my husband,he never forces me to go for any ileya or wash any ifun eran in their house. The day I told him I fried a whole ram years ago,the way he rolled his eyes at me and asked “WHY?” because he wasn’t there. Abi the day he saw me rinsing plate and called me inside the car and we left. This year,I’m crossing leg totally,even Maggi I no dey peel."

A man said his partner would not cook or wash plates during Sallah in his family's house. Photo: @faathiatul_khair_.

