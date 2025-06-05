A man living abroad shared his shock after discovering his Nigerian mother's electricity bill was higher than his, despite having access to 24-hour power

The man revealed on X that his mother's May NEPA bill was N210,000, as he shared how much he paid in the UK

The Nigerian man, who doesn't use gas, pointed out that his mother uses a prepaid meter for her electricity

A United Kingdom-based man lamented that his Nigerian mother’s electricity bill in May was more expensive than his.

He stated that while he enjoyed a 24-hour power supply abroad, his mother’s electricity bill, also known as "NEPA bill", was more expensive than his.

An abroad-based man laments that his mother's electricity bill in May was more expensive than his.

In a viral post on X by @_nonconformist1, the man shared his experience.

He said:

“My mom’s “NEPA” bill in May was more expensive than mine in diaspora with 24hr power supply…… I am not even joking.”

In the comments, he stated that his mother’s bill was N210,000 and stated that his was £54 (around N115,000).

A man living abroad shares his shock after discovering his Nigerian mother's electricity bill was higher than his. Photo: @_nonconformist1

He also added that his house was fully electric and he wasn’t using gas, and that his mother used a prepaid meter.

The man said:

“Okay people think say I de play. My moms bill last month was 210k…. I use £54 and my house is fully electric o. I no de use gas!”

See the post below:

Reactions trail man’s NEPA bill post

@RuthOkolo273905 said:

"Na so we see am oo, all this band A wahala. That is why solar energy is the way forward ooo, in Nigeria and abroad, cus it's the sun's energy plus it saves cost."

@enyola said:

"Even before Band A rates, my electricity bill in Omole then was more than that of my sister abroad."

@ThreeLeftThumbs said:

"Be careful. Someone will soon come and explain to you that electricity is more expensive in Togo."

@bhaobabez said:

"I paid for a house on the 30th of April, packed in on the 11th of may and on the 12th of may, I got a Nepa bill of 73k for light used in April. Very crazy o, told them to disconnect the light first so we talk about the bill first."

@APointVisuals said:

"This is serious went from paying just 12k monthly on a postpaid meter to spending 50k in less than a month on prepaid."

@Olayinka_Loye said:

"Lol landlords in my area did meetings, went to Nepa and told them to take us off band A, we now on C. The money were were spending choke no be small."

Man pays daily as company installs solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how much he paid to enjoy uninterrupted power supply from solar energy installed by a company.

The man stated that the company installed solar energy after the community experienced 10 years of blackouts.

Many expressed their interest after he mentioned the daily amount and how he also made money from the installation.

