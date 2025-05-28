A Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video showing the beautiful lady that caught his attention on the road

In the video, the man stated that he met her in traffic and her beauty attracted him so much that he had to record her

While sharing the clip via his official TikTok account, the young man asked people who knew her to identify her

A Nigerian man's encounter with a lady in traffic has caught the attention of many on social media.

The man captured the lady's beauty on camera while stuck in traffic and later shared the clip on his TikTok account.

Man gushes over lady's beauty

The video, posted by @enzyyoungod, showed the lady in question sitting confidently on a bike with the man enchanted by her presence.

According to his account, the man's attention was drawn to the lady's striking features, causing him to record her.

He expressed his admiration for her beauty and also extended the love to girls all over the world who are also beautiful.

"Tag her. I met her at Main traffic this morning wahala girls are beautiful," he said.

Reactions as man praises lady's beauty

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@ThisIsWa said:

"I saw her this evening to. I must marry two of them."

@Odion adodo said:

"You leave person wey you meet for road , come meet us here to help you tag her. You wey see her for road why u no tag meet her."

@Faustina David commented:

"Hmmm this is how someone will just be minding his/her business and boom!! he/she is found on social media."

@DORCAS said:

"If you mistake took picture of me let it be clear like this even if the owner see it she mo go vex this is clean No be all those wic-ked people."

@Meek Lees-Lawson said:

"I stayed in Wa all my life and means of transportation to school or market was motorcycle or by cycling. I miss it."

@TerryHart said:

"I hope you collected her number oo. Don't come here tomorrow telling us to help you find her coz we won't."

@ahmed ibrahim commented:

"Someone go dey on her own, people wey no like to mind their business go make em start trending."

@jarmo said:

"Go and meet her now oooo b4 you go say make we help find the woman you love and you dont know how you love her."

@KARIM BENZEMAH reacted:

"Why don't u approach her, ur name is out off brotherhood list untill further notice good bye."

@wabelion added:

"Exactly like my bike that was stolen here in kano."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng