A heartbroken lady has tearfully revealed on the TikTok app that only the cry of a baby can change her life forever

In a touching video, tears rolled down the childless lady's cheeks as she shared her condition with her followers

Netizens who watched the sad clip on the platform prayed for her to get pregnant and give birth to a baby soon

A heartbroken middle-aged woman has left netizens emotional after breaking down in tears at home.

The lady identified as @mimiberry59 on TikTok cried uncontrollably while expressing her desire to give birth to a baby.

Childless woman cries for fruit of womb Photo credit: @mimiberry59/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady prays to hear the cry of baby

Mimiberry59 explained the the video that only the cry of a baby in her household would change her life forever.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She prayed for God to bless her with the fruit of the womb and emotional netizens stormed the comments section to pen prayers for her.

She captioned the video:

“The only cry that will change my life forever is the cry of a baby.”

Reactions as lady cries for baby

The heartbreaking video on TikTok sparked reactions from netizens who prayed for her in the comments section.

@STAR said:

"I talk upon your case with this tears on my eyes you shall receive yours from your mouth to God ears. Amen he will do it for you Amen!'

@joyogbodo9 reacted:

"I am heartbroken this all I want in my life now. After I lost my mom last 2week a woman that aways telling me oneday god will visit me with twins."

@nazzynancy reacted:

"I am a pregnant lady. As I hold my stomach tonight I pray and ask God to bless you with twin dat pples are wishing me."

@LOLO ONWA commented:

"Don't worry just believe in GOD there's nothing too big for him to do,very soon you will be hearing the cry of Ur baby as many as you want."

@Journalist Obum narrated:

"My brother married for years without a child. In 2019, God blessed him with a child after 11 years. My dear, Just believe.The God Almighty that did it for my brother will do the same to you."

@Baby Ivan said:

"U will carry ur own blessings. Your baby is on the way. I might not be too righteous but from my heart I pray for you testimony shall come ur way by this time next year."

@phinalovem said:

"God please bless this woman with twins or triplet I pray in Jesus name. Amen. Your prayer has been answered my sis."

@BellaBeauty396 added:

"Chaii God see me crying here. God please wipe this woman tears I can really feel her pains."

Watch the video below:

Lady laments over being single and childless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 28-year-old lady cried out that she can't find love and has no child.

In a follow-up to her tweet, the lady highlighted some of her personal feats, wondering if it was wrong to ask for more.

Source: Legit.ng