A Nigerian man who wanted to stop paying rent on time finished and furnished a room in his uncompleted bungalow

Before completing the small space, he had plastered the walls of the house and floored it, but the windows and ceiling were undone

Many Nigerians who thronged his comment section praised him for applying financial intelligence in finishing a room

A young Nigerian man who has roofed his new building project and plastered the wall took desperate action after the house remained unfinished.

The state of his house showed he had already spent much on the project. For instance, his building was roofed with stone-coated materials that run into millions of naira.

The young man congratulates himself. Photo source: @mmbm430

Source: TikTok

Man uses parapets for building

He (@mmbm430) also did a parapet as against the cheaper fascia board. The big columns in front of his building also spoke to the extra he must have churned out for iron rods.

Some important entrances already had doors. He had also roughly floored the building with concrete.

However, a larger part of the house still did not have a ceiling, the roofing logging was still exposed.

The man shows people the interior of his house. Photo source: @mmbm430

Source: TikTok

Aluminum casement windows

Almost all the spaces for windows were without burglary-proof and aluminum casement installations.

As a way to secure a place to live, the man finished a room in the building and tiled it. Wired the room alone for electricity.

He also installed a door for the room. As he walked into the main house, he opened the room door to show people that part was fully done. People loved the wisdom he applied, as many said they would try the same with their projects.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Voltage said:

"My guy don secure one room first."

felacrypto01 said:

"Now this one be the real meaning of we are not done."

Ice water said:

"At least nothing concerning you with house rent again, god help you to also finish it."

PROSPER said:

"Congrats bro omo if i just see boy wey get house body go Dey sweet me God abeg do am for me."

emmzydollar said:

"First time I will write congrat on comment section but my bro u really worth am I love Ur sense of thinking."

AYOMIDE said:

"Nah so oooo my brother,you really try and i pray the almighty God will help you to complete the rest."

yaexboyfriendd said:

"If yu reason how much yu de pay for rent no be person go tell yu to secure one room inside your own first."

Brodestiny said:

"Life na Brain Brain oooo, no pressure, one room secured while you gradually complete the project, congratulations bro."

VICTOR said:

"Chairman you over try sef if he easy make them run am this one no be small thing."

Another young man builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man received accolades on social media after sharing a captivating video of his newly constructed bungalow.

The clip showed the building's transformation from a vacant plot to a magnificent home, leaving many in awe of his achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng