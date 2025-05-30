A lady has thrown a party on social media after she successfully purchased her own house with the money she earned herself

She shared a video on TikTok to celebrate the achievement and to share the secret of her success with her followers

The lady, identified as Kpetuniaa, said she was able to buy the house after she worked for two years as a registered nurse

A lady, 24, is now a landlady after she used her hard-earned money to buy a house for herself.

As soon as she finalised payment for the house, the lady, identified on TikTok as Kpetuniaa, came online to share the cheering news with her followers.

The lady, who is a registered nurse, bought her first house at the age of 24. Photo credit: TikTok/@kpetuniaa.

Source: TikTok

Kpetuniaa posted a short video on her TikTok account, and she was seen in a happy mood.

She was apparently in the house she bought, dancing around balloons which she used to decorate a stage for a small personal party.

Kpetuniaa said she was able to buy the house after working as a registered nurse for two years.

The registered nurse said she bought a house at the age of 24. Photo credit: TikTok/@kpetuniaa.

Source: TikTok

Her words:

"I left bedside nursing 6 months into my RN career and never looked back. 2 years into my career as a RN, I purchased my first home at 24 years-old."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as registered nurse buys a house

@Surprise of nursefashionist said:

"2 years as a bedside Nurse in Nigeria I bought my first Benz and currently building my dream house."

@ClothingbyTUSHDEMEX said:

"Good evening everyone, am a mother of 3 kids and wish to go for my degree in Nursing. I don’t know where to start from and how to go about it. Please can someone advise on where to start from, how to manage family and schooling. Please I really want to be a REGISTERED NURSE SOMEDAY."

@xojess99 said:

"3 years almost as an RN and I don’t even do bedside anymore and can’t afford a house on this salary my state su,cks."

@Mackenley said:

"Nurse in Canada specialy in Québec could never. Most of us is living paycheck by paycheck over there ridiculous."

@teresa.jacobs56 said:

"Congratulations on getting a good career and now purchasing your own home. I got my first house at 23."

@Naomi Peter said:

"God really did the God that did this one should do for me oh."

@Miriam-Chima said:

"Bedside nursing has never been an option."

@tiktok24 said:

"Go girl! You need to teach all the nurses who complain online, claiming they will never be able to afford a home on how to do what you have achieved."

@beachlover200 said:

"Congratulations young lady on your career and home. There is so much you can do with that RN. Welcome to our club!"

Nurse leaves UK to work in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was living in the UK decided it was time for her to move back to Nigeria and pick up a job.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she moved to Abuja where she is going to be working at a hospital.

She disclosed that she is a qualified nurse but did not mention if she was working in the UK before deciding to return home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng