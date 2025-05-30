A Nigerian lady who shared how her mum quit acting over 20 years ago due to family pressure shared an exciting update

After her viral post, Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli reached out to offer her mum a role in a new movie

The lady shared a video showing the call with Omoni Oboli and her mum’s preparation on set for the role

A Nigerian lady who shared how her mum quit acting 20 years ago due to family reasons has updated her story.

The lady had stated that after her mum featured in a movie over 20 years ago, her father’s family asked her to choose between acting and the family name, and she chose the latter.

In a video by @mordsith on TikTok, the lady shared that after her earlier post went viral, Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli reached out to her mother to give her a role.

She showed them when they were on a call with the actress, and how her mother prepared for the role.

The lady said:

“After posting about how my mum stopped her acting career over 2 decades ago, Omoni Oboli reached out to us, telling us how she wants to bring her dreams to reality. Toda,y my mum was on set for Omoni Oboli's new movie. Second chance"

In the comments, Omoni Oboli said:

"God is so good! Glad I’m in a position to make mummy’s dreams come true! She’s so gorgeous and I can’t wait for the world to see her. Ada! You are a true Ada! May God keep you on top."

Reactions as lady's mum links with Omoni Oboli

@Sunshineofficial said:

"God, you see that girl,i mean that woman no no that younger grandma? called omoni oboli ? bless her more beyond her expectations, in Jesus name Amen."

@mylifeas_Iyanga said:

"Love this for her!!! My heart broke watching that first video !! Super happy for her. God bless Omoni Oboli and you for bringing her dream to life again."

@ry_gan said:

"But men in Twitter swore up and down she didn’t like acting anymore and left happily. I’m happy she’s able to do what she loves once more."

@omotola said:

"Awwww please tag me when the movie is out. Your mummy is so gorgeous oh my Goodness and you see that woman called omoni oboli, only God can bless Herr oOoOO, GOD BLESS HER."

MamaAfrica said:

"The power of social media. N@ever be afraid to tell your story here, people will laugh some will mock but there's that one person that will change you."

