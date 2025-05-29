A Nigerian lady discovered her sister had secretly packed her shoes in her travel bag despite being refused permission

She swapped the shoes with a tuber of yam before her sister’s trip and shared the prank on TikTok

The lady shared her sister's reaction, as many who saw the video shared similar experiences with their siblings

A Nigerian lady named Nanya showed what she did when she found her shoes in her sister’s travel bag.

Nanya said she opened her sister’s travel bag and found her shoes arranged among the clothes in it.

A Nigerian lady replaces her shoes with yam after finding them in sister’s travelling bag. Photo: @nanya_freddy

Source: TikTok

In a video by @nanya_freddy on TikTok, the lady said her sister had begged her for the shoes, but she refused to give them to her.

Lady swaps shoes with yam

After finding the shoes in her sister’s bag, Nanya took them out and replaced them with a tuber of yam.

She said:

“My younger sister is travelling today and I found my shoe that I refused to give her in her bag, so I swapped it with a yam. Safe trip my love. Had to make sure she has gone really far before posting this. She’ll be so shocked when she finds out!”

In the comments, she shared her sister’s reaction after finding the yam in the bag.

A Nigerian lady named Nanya showed what she did when she found her shoes in her sister’s travel bag. Photo: @nanya_freddy

Source: TikTok

She said:

“She called me ooo, she no too get shame like that.”

The lady’s sister, identified as @temiperi05 on TikTok, also took to the comment section to express her displeasure.

She said:

“Nanya you did me dirty wey I don imagine how I’ll rock the shoes.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady swaps shoes with yam

@Asa I k said:

"Omo that’s not nice. This same shoe another person will come for it and elder sisters will give it out freely but when the younger ones take it , it will be a big deal. Justice for the young ones."

@I am Olivia said:

"Send her a voice message saying i can't find my shoes if you took it, it will turn into yam."

@PRESIDENT MAUVE said:

"My sister did this to me lol! I packed her dresses only to find my Dads old coat upon reaching."

@nuella_umez said:

"My elder sister. When I was in ss1 my sister permitted me to use her flat shoes as per big girl at our graduation ceremony.. we had a lil argument before I went for the party.. only to realise to that she removed the shoe from the bag when I wanted to change to after-party wear. Tears no gree drop oooh 😩that’s how I wore cortina shoes with my fine jeans skirt."

@Brownee said:

"Omo I go first cry, because for me to carry the shoe that means I don already plan where I wan wear am go."

In related stories, a man bought an iPhone 16 for his elder sister, while another shared what she saw on her sister’s phone.

Businesswoman packages stone for customer

A businesswoman received a fake N200,000 transfer receipt from a customer and exposed it publicly.

She cleverly packed the customer's order with heavy stones inside the carton and sent it to the customer at Akure.

Many reacted as she shared how the customer reacted after receiving the parcel, and how to identify fake alerts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng