A man who went to buy fuel at a filling station shared his interesting experience, as he said the quantity was too small

The man said he went to the filling station with a five-litre container, and his intention was to buy five litres of fuel

After buying the fuel, he discovered that the quantity was small and that it did not even fill the container he brought

The cost of fuel in Nigeria frustrated a man who went to a filling station to buy five litres.

The man said he had gone to the filling station carrying a five-litre container, hoping to fill it with petroleum motor spirit.

Man says the fuel given to him as 5 litres was small. Poto credit: TikTok/@sotipanky10.

Source: UGC

However, in a TikTok video he posted, the man, Sotipanky, shared his frustration because the fuel he got was small.

He said he was thinking that the five litres he bought would fill up the five-litre container he took to the filling station, but that did not happen.

He said:

"So yesterday, I went to a fuel station to go and buy fuel. I carried five-liters keg. When I went there, I told the lady I want to buy five liters. Do you know that she gave me five liters of fuel and that five liters no full the five liters keg."

Sotipanky said he saw a Chinese man who had also come to buy fuel at the station.

Man shares an experience he had at a filling station. Photo credit: TikTok/@sotipanky10.

Source: TikTok

He said the Chinese man monitored the dispensing meter very closely, as it appeared he did not trust the pump attendant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his fuel experience

@igoliketravel said:

"Any container, whether 5/25 litres, the original content is never full in order to allow for space, means CONTENT is 5 litres but CONTAINER is above 5 litres."

@kossy banty said:

"That one small naw. I Don buy fuel of 17k walai my fuel gage no still commot from empty!"

@MC LAFFTA said:

"Sir please not that they cheated you, maybe they do... but a five-litre jerrycan is actually 6 litters... when you buy 5 liters oil of any kind... just check it will not be filled up... Thanks."

@Bobzero18 said:

"I just boycott this particular gas station in my area, told them to put 10k fuel in my car. The girl first put 5k inside gallon and later put 5k in my car and I dey always complain say my fuel no Dey last."

@Emmanuel said:

"That one na normal for Nigeria. That year, dem sell 2 liters for me as 5 liters. I hold ground change am foe them."

@miimioflagos said:

"Likeeeeeee the distrust ; and it’s affecting their investment decisions with us Nigerians that they are willing to work with. Honestly, if people can be honest it goes a long way."

Petrol stations seek help on fuel pricing

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, petrol station owners have called on the federal government to keep fuel prices stable for six months.

The markets said that current price instability is affecting their business and creating market uncertainty.

PETROAN urged regulatory authorities to implement transparent pricing models and fair market policies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng