A Nigerian lady has shared her emotional experience with a visually impaired man whom she met on a public bus

According to the lady, she observed the way he was pressing his phone and got confused before she understood that he couldn't see

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to react

An emotional encounter between a Nigerian lady and a visually impaired man has captured the attention of social media users.

The incident happened on a public bus, where the lady noticed the man using his phone in an unusual way.

Lady posts experience with visually impaired man

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok under the handle @inumhidun2, stated that she was initially confused over the man's phone usage.

She observed that he was pressing the phone against his ear, seemingly unaware that his fingers were pressing the device.

It wasn't until later that the lady realised the man was blind, and his method of using the phone was the only way he could.

She narrated:

"A very short story. My eyes just sighted this man in a bus with me, so I observed how he has been pressing his phone, he can only press the phone by putting it to his ears. Perhaps he has known all the sounds idk. I even thought he doesn't know his hands were pressing it not knowing he's a blind man. God is a wonderful God."

Reactions trail lady's experience with blind man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Sadd said:

"As a student studying special education, he is blind, he is operating his phone using TalkBack. The talkback is an app that is used mostly by blind people, they use it with earpieces or airpods but I guess he did not have that's why you notice it."

@ASYLUM DOLL said:

"God pls forgive me God pls at the same time pls open is sight for him no matter wrong he has made."

@Ciñd¥ said:

"God please keep protecting him, if I have been pressuring you lord for my life. I am grateful lord lord answer his prayers ,grant him his eye site back."

@butterliv said:

"Thank you lord for giving me a complete life and I’m sorry if I’ve ever been ungrateful ejor no vex for me my creator hei."

@RALPH reacted:

"Haaaa God ooo. Abegi forgive me. I don comply tire. Life after service is hard. No helper can’t even tell how I take dae survive sef. 7 months no job. Lord I’m grateful."

@Tommy baby 78 added:

"God pls forgive me. I know I’m a sinner and ungrateful soul but please forgive me."

Watch the video here:

Blind man who uses smartphone stuns many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a young man, Waziri, who despite his blindness, refused to give up on himself and he could do so many things that people with sight could do.

He reportedly faced a tragedy in 2019, and from then on, Waziri lost his sight and some teeth.

