A Nigerian pastor, Elijah Busalla Rugah, has mourned Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman, who died while leaving a programme he organised in Benue

Tributes have poured in for Kaduna-based preacher, Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident on Saturday, May 2, while travelling from Benue to his base in Kaduna

Rugah shared what he observed about Azzaman’s last ministration, as he shared their final moments

The Nigerian Christian community has been plunged into mourning following the death of Kaduna-based pastor, Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident while returning home on Saturday, May 24.

Azzaman was returning from a program in Benue, organised by Pastor Elijah Busalla Rugah, when he met with the deadly accident.

On his Facebook page, Rugah mourned Azzaman and shared their final moments before he left for Kaduna in the ill-fated trip.

Pastor shared observation about Azzaman’s final ministration

In a Facebook post, Rugah shared what he observed about Azzaman’s final ministration.

He said:

“My friend and brother this wasn’t what we discussed as I stepped into the room with you as you were about to leave Makurdi.I am speechless. I have received every kind of message within the past few hours. I haven’t been able to compose myself to say or write anything in this regards because the pain is much on me. What do I tell ur family church and loved ones?

“You preached your heart out as though it was your last. On Friday, you addressed ancient altars and the place broke in different pieces as demons knew they had no place to go but leave the hosts they occupied. The anointing was so heavy on you and you didn’t drop the microphone till you had exhausted yourself. Oh my brother, rest in the Lord.

“Rev Azzaman you are a Christian indeed. It’s painful to say goodbye. Imagining that you left me only to call severally only to be told he is no more was the biggest shock of my life. Rest in Jesus, my brother. You will be greatly missed. My heart bleeds! New Breed Ministries will never forget your impact. Sai Mum zo danuwa na…. Adieu!'

Reactions trail pastor’s post on Azzaman

Lois Ibrahim said:

"Accept my condolences sir, I wish this is not true but God knows why. May his soul rest in peace."

John Agatha Ngukuran Jessica said:

"Jesus!!! So it's true?"

Imoter Richard Nomkpo said:

"May God repose his soul and also grant you the fortitude to bear the loss."

Akaahan Grace said:

"Rip you are real man of God."

In a related story, a pastor also shared his last conversation with Azzaman, as instructed by God.

Family releases Azzaman’s burial plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Azzaman's family has released the burial dates and arrangements for the prominent cleric.

The outspoken clergyman's burial activities would take place over two days across different locations.

In the announcement, the burial committee also called for support for the burial expenses and the late cleric's family.

