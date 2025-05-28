A Nigerian clergyman has narrated what God reportedly told him after he went to him tearfully regarding Pastor Azzaman's demise

According to the Taraba-based prophet, he was on the phone with Azzaman a few days before the fatal accident, which claimed his life

He sent a message to Azzaman's family, friends, church members and followers, and had a statement for those rejoicing over the Kaduna-based preacher's death

Prophet Tudi Gambo Hiko of the Holy Ghost Nation Int'l Ministry in Wukari, Taraba State, has reacted to the unexpected death of Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman.

Gambo said he had approached God tearfully about the death of Azzaman and shared what he was told.

A prophet claims that God spoke to him concerning the death of Pastor Azzaman.

Prophet shares what God reportedly told him

Gambo, in a lengthy Facebook post, said God told him Azzaman's death was not caused by a spiritual attack. He said God took him. According to Gambo, God said he took the late preacher because he needed him more.

The Taraba-based preacher, who said he had a phone call with Azzaman days before his death, added that God said he would release an uncountable number of Azzamans upon the earth to continue with the work, assignment and vision of the deceased pastor.

He claimed God informed him to tell the church and its people that it pleased him to take Azzaman. Gambo wrote:

"Share and forward this message....what God told me when I went to Him in tears about the sudden death of His servant Rev. Azzaman Ayuba Azzaman. Since morning I have been in tears. I am sad, broken and uncomfortable. Few days ago we spoke with Rev Azzaman on phone and we discussed a possible crusade in Taraba State.

"We left it at the level of let's pray about it before he returns from Benue State only for me to be called by someone close to him. As I was crying I heard the Lord said to me, it wasnt an attack, plans, but I the Lord took him. I took him because I needed him more than you people need him. I said how Lord? He said if you reject my prophets and messengers I will keep taken them away.

"I said Lord what next? And God comforted me with these words....my servant Azzaman only drop his physical body here on earth but his mantle, vision and assignment is with you here on earth. The Lord said I took one Rev Azzaman, but I am releasing today upon the earth an uncountable number of Azzamans. Cry not. Worry not. Be comforted. Tell my people the church and all believers that it pleases me to take him home.

"Dont act as one without hope. Cry for yourself and your children. But for my servant, I called him to be with me. A seed can't yield forth fruit until it first falls to the ground and dies. My servant Azzaman is a seed that falls to the ground. It won't be long it will yield forth bountiful harvest. Watch out and see. His death came as a shock. It took many by surprise. Indeed God is the only one that knows all things..."

A prophet says Pastor Azzaman's death was not caused by an attack.

Prophet's message to Azzaman's lovers and haters

To those mourning the demise of Azzaman, Prophet Gambo said God wants them to be comforted with the assurance that more powerful and godly Azzamans would emerge soon.

He sent a message to those rejoicing over Azzaman's death and prayed that God forgive and show them mercy.

"...To his family, church, friends, followers, believers, God said be comforted. A more greater, powerful, godly Azzamans are emerging very soon. It was when God spoke these words that I got my comfort and peace.

"I also speak peace to you all in Jesus name. And to those who are laughing, mocking and speaking ill of his death, may God forgive and show you mercy. But not to worry, it is only his physical body that left us but his vision, mantle, grace is very much around and with us. I am glad I am one of the Azzamans God has raised.

"I will be among many that will carry on with the work he left behind. Jesus must be preached. Souls must be saved. God bless you all in Jesus name."

Prophet's post comforts people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the prophet's post below:

Stephen Zakka said:

"Very sad news....may the Lord comfort his family and grand him eternal rest in Jesus."

Stanley Nchanji said:

"I'm comforted, thanks for the message. Hallelujah 🙏🙏."

Engr Isaiah Josiah Wunuken said:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Ishaya Emmanuel said:

"Thanks for these words of devine revelation God's servant is resting.

"Glory to God I'm comforted."

Man who visited Pastor Azzaman's accident scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared what he found after visiting the scene of Pastor Azzaman's fatal accident.

The man said he met some police officers at the scene and the older of them opened up about what caused the fatal accident. His narration partly read:

"...The officer narrated his side of the story as he was told. He said the man(the driver) of the golf car was the cause of the accident according to police the golf driver who coming from Kaduna, dutched a pot hole, left his lane and was on the lane of Rev Azzaman Azzaman who coming from kachia side, the reverend who didn't expect a car coming on his lane couldn't see what was ahead of him because the shrubs had covered the bend he had already negotiated..."

