On Monday, May 26, a man stopped at the scene of the accident, which led to the death of Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman and shared what he found

According to the man, he spoke with a police officer at the scene and was told what led to the accident, which has left many people in tears

While taking pictures of the accident scene, the man said his wife wept, adding that he had tears in his eyes

Bahago Sam, a Nigerian man, has recounted what he saw and found out after visiting the scene of Pastor Azzaman's car accident in Idon, Kaduna.

The man said he visited the scene while on his way to a programme and met some police officers at the scene, with one of them telling him how the accident happened.

A man visits the scene of the crash which claimed Pastor Azzaman's life. Photo Credit: Bahago Sam, Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Officer's reported account of Azzaman's accident

In a Facebook post, Bahago said the older officer narrated that the accident was a head-to-head collision between Azzaman's vehicle and a golf car, whose driver escaped unhurt.

According to the police officer's account, the golf car driver entered Azzaman's lane while trying to avoid a pothole.

Azzaman didn't see the oncoming vehicle in his lane before the collision. He noted that Azzaman was rushed to the hospital unconscious, where he later passed away. The officer's account went thus:

"There, the officer narrated his side of the story as he was told. He said the man(the driver) of the golf car was the cause of the accident according to police the golf driver who coming from Kaduna, dutched a pot hole, left his lane and was on the lane of Rev Azzaman Azzaman who coming from kachia side, the reverend who didn't expect a car coming on his lane couldn't see what was ahead of him because the shrubs had covered the bend he had already negotiated, then it happened! the two cars collided head to head.

"The officer continued that the Azzaman was taken to hospital unconscious but later gave up the ghost, while the driver of the golf car wash unscathed, if nothing happened to him not a scratch as he came out off the car..."

A man shares what he learnt after his visit to the scene of Pastor Azzaman's car crash. Photo Credit: Bahago Sam, Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Bahago said his wife wept while he had tears in his eyes. He prayed that Azzaman's soul would rest in peace.

Netizens mourn Pastor Azzaman's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Gift Nems said:

"Finally, they succeeded in killing him.

"He was always at loggerhead with them.

"There is seemingly joyful mood in their camp but a sad one in our camp but in Heaven, it's home coming.

"May his soul rest in peace."

Dorcas Yakubu said:

"May God accept their souls and grant unto them eternal rest."

Victoria Tambiyi said:

"Ooo.May his rest with the lord general of the lord."

Shai J Maisams said:

"The golf driver has brought so much pains on us."

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze said:

"Something bad is planted at that Idon.

"That same place took the life of Innocent Kambai."

Andrew Bala said:

"Reekless drivers everywhere. So pathetic Rest in peace soldier of Christ."

Zakka Emmanuel Aduwak said:

"You have done by stopping. Thank you for sharing and may his soul rest in peace."

Evangelist shares 2019 encounter with Pastor Azzaman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an evangelist had narrated his 2019 encounter with the late Pastor Azzaman.

The evangelist wondered which preacher would be able to step into the realm Azzaman had operated in before his demise. According to him, Azzaman hosted him in 2019 and impressed him with his humility. His experience partly read:

"In 2019 he hosted me, I saw another dimension of humility in him. If you look at the pictures on this post you will see him listening and jotting while I was ministering. Imagine a small boy like me talking and such a great man is jotting Kai it only takes humility for such to happen..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng