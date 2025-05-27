A Nigerian man has shared an interesting video on TikTok about his recent conversation with a tricycle rider

In the video, the man confessed that he was beginning to consider the business after the rider mentioned his income

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man's intriguing post about the daily income of a tricycle rider has caught the attention of netizens.

According to him, he began considering a career change after having a conversation with a tricycle rider.

Man's says tricycle rider makes N30k daily

The video was shared by @idoko7, who recounted his conversation with the rider, stating that the rider's daily earnings made him to think about leaving his current job and starting a new life where he was unknown.

He admitted that he had been inspired by the rider's N30,000 daily income and was contemplating starting a new life as a tricycle rider.

"As aboki tell me say him dey make N30k a day, Na so I begin reason travel go where people no sabi me go dey ride o," he said.

Reactions as man shares conversation with tricycle rider

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Shegzhub said:

"Trust me that 30k na audio money by the time u accumulate all the expenses for that day u go see say that 30k na round figure for that day but na like 5k follow an reach house."

@I’M Just A Boy said:

"Make 30k use 25k buy fuel use 5k maintain ham."

@republicthehustler commented:

"I don ride before na for enugu na true but not all day, but atleast if u have a good ride n ready for work y can make upto 20k up as far as u get strength from morning till night, n if na hire purchase you go still settle that also by the week, e no easy oo."

@MD cash said:

"You travel go we're u no no and u think say e go dey easy for u if passenger call we're they are heading to."

@AzDT said:

"It's more than 30k a day o. That 30k alone na the expenses from fuel, ticket money, agbero money and in some areas parking space."

@Imam added:

"Here keke rider make 25k daily. 6am to 8pm. Fuel is 12k. 6k in the morning 6k in the evening for TVS keke napep. I don’t know Bajaj. Daily balance is 8k. The rider will earn 5k daily as his own. Trust me he can’t count food and drinks inside that 5k. This work i use my Jamb registration pay and learn keke. My uncles were furious and mad at me. Now the keke is feeding me, keke is paying my fee am now in 300L and feeding me with all my bills. Dont be ashamed of ur hustle. God bless this yellow benz with 3 tires."

Watch the video here:

Businesswoman who made over N20 million speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hardworking businesswoman shared her excitement on social media after making a huge sum of money in a day.

In an emotional video, the woman broke into tears as she celebrated selling 5000 kilograms of chicken with over N20 million.

