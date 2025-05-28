A little Nigerian boy was not having it when his aunt arrived to pick him up with a motorbike instead of a car

In the video, the little boy's mood immediately switched to a bad one and he insisted on not entering the bike despite being asked to

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A little boy's serious refusal to ride a motorbike with his aunt has left social media users in stitches.

A viral clip captured the hilarious moment when the aunt arrived to pick up her nephew on an 'okada', only for him to express pain and anger.

Little boy with 'steeze' blatantly refuses to enter okada with his aunt. Photo credit: @ehmem2/TikTok.

Little boy refuses to enter okada

The video was shared by TikTok user @ehmem2 and it garnered lots of comments and reactions from social media users.

In the clip, the boy saw his aunt on a motorbike instead of a high-end car and he was so displeased.

Despite her efforts to persuade him, the boy stubbornly refused to get on the bike, leaving his aunt embarrassed.

"POV: My nephew embarassed me today because I went to pick him up with bike (okada) instead of a car. This boy has seen me finish," she captioned the video.

Little boy refuses to enter okada with his aunt. Photo credit: @ehmem2/TikTok.

Reactions as boy refuses to enter bike with aunt

TikTok user stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Joey asked:

"Why person go dress well, wear tie con make fine hair and u want make he enter okada."

@mimi wrote:

"Aunty y u dey so like this nah. U didn't see how neat the baby boy is u Wan spoil his steez ehh. Small thing dey vex me ohh y nah. Don't do that pls."

@S.o.p.h.i.a||INFLUENCER said:

"Omo my daughter refused going to school because she don’t want to enter Keke I was forced to star driving her daddy car oh this children will disgrace you."

@noraabby0 said:

"You sef no try with all the dressing you wan make him enter bike keh my love no vex I dey bring plane to come carry you."

@Agbi Edith Odirin said:

"You see a whole Chief you say make he come climb bike you want reduce he steeze."

@𝒫.𝓈𝒽𝓊𝑔𝒶𝒶 said:

"You sef ehh, with all this he big man dressing make he enter bike?Nawa for you oo."

@Lilygig Lily reacted:

"How you go carry this soft fresh boy enter bike? you wan drop him steez?"

@E_oma said:

"Everybody know wetyn them dey do you know very well say that okada no dey aesthetically pleasing but u choose to reduce e steeze."

@blessingblessing946 added:

"You self after this dressing you say make he enter bike."

Watch the video here:

Little boy rejects mum's car ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy cried as his mum carried him in her car after school hours because he preferred to enter bike.

He struggled to open the door, and his mum complained about him wanting to use a bike to the house.

Source: Legit.ng