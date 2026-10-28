Dangote Cement Rally Pushes Nigerian Stock Market to N1.75trn
- The NGX market capitalisation climbed to a record N164.91 trillion on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after investors gained N1.75 trillion in one session
- The All-Share Index rose by 1.07% to a fresh peak of 253,990.06 points, driven largely by a 9.80% gain in Dangote Cement
- Trading volume surged by 1,487.21% to 5.23 billion shares, with First HoldCo accounting for 4.87 billion shares traded
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.
The Nigerian stock market extended its rally on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, as market capitalisation climbed to a record N164.91 trillion.
Investors gained N1.75 trillion during the session, lifting the market’s total value from N163.16 trillion recorded on Monday, October 26.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2,699.52 points to a new peak of 253,990.06 points from 251,290.54 points, representing a daily gain of 1.07%.
The rally was supported by gains in major stocks, particularly Dangote Cement, which rose by 9.80% to close at N1,341.90 per share.
Trading activity also increased sharply, with 5.23 billion shares worth billions of naira exchanged in 35,882 deals.
NGX top gainers
- UPDC REIT gained 10.00% to close at N19.25 from N17.50.
- Dangote Cement rose by 9.80% to N1,341.90 from N1,222.10.
- Honeywell Flour advanced by 9.67% to N21.55 from N19.65.
- Africa Prudential (AVACAP) gained 9.42% to N7.55 from N6.90.
- NAHCO climbed by 8.00% to N151.20 from N140.00.
NGX top losers
- Presco fell by 10.00% to N1,840.80 from N2,045.30.
- Tripple Gee declined by 9.93% to N2.54 from N2.82.
- Thomas Wyatt dropped by 9.85% to N2.47 from N2.74.
- Austin Laz shed 9.81% to N2.39 from N2.65.
- Transcorp lost 9.70% to close at N32.60 from N36.10.
First HoldCo dominates trading volume
Trading volume surged to 5.23 billion shares from 329.51 million shares on Monday, representing an increase of 1,487.21%.
First HoldCo accounted for 4.87 billion shares traded across 1,785 deals, making it the dominant contributor to the session’s unusually high volume.
The total number of deals fell to 35,882 from 43,647 on Monday, a decline of 17.79%, despite the sharp increase in trading volume.
Top Nigerian billionaires record major wealth gains
Earlier, Legit.ng reported three of Nigeria's wealthiest businessmen, Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Femi Otedola, added a combined $1.7 billion to their fortunes between Tuesday and Friday as share prices on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recovered.
Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker showed their combined wealth climbed to $73.1 billion on Friday, up from $71.4 billion on Tuesday.
Dangote recorded the largest individual gain, adding $1 billion, while Rabiu's fortune grew by $600 million and Otedola's by $100 million over the same period.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.