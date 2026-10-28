The NGX market capitalisation climbed to a record N164.91 trillion on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after investors gained N1.75 trillion in one session

The All-Share Index rose by 1.07% to a fresh peak of 253,990.06 points, driven largely by a 9.80% gain in Dangote Cement

Trading volume surged by 1,487.21% to 5.23 billion shares, with First HoldCo accounting for 4.87 billion shares traded

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market extended its rally on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, as market capitalisation climbed to a record N164.91 trillion.

Investors gained N1.75 trillion during the session, lifting the market’s total value from N163.16 trillion recorded on Monday, October 26.

Nigerian stock market gains N1.75 trillion in one session as shares surge. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2,699.52 points to a new peak of 253,990.06 points from 251,290.54 points, representing a daily gain of 1.07%.

The rally was supported by gains in major stocks, particularly Dangote Cement, which rose by 9.80% to close at N1,341.90 per share.

Trading activity also increased sharply, with 5.23 billion shares worth billions of naira exchanged in 35,882 deals.

NGX top gainers

UPDC REIT gained 10.00% to close at N19.25 from N17.50.

Dangote Cement rose by 9.80% to N1,341.90 from N1,222.10.

Honeywell Flour advanced by 9.67% to N21.55 from N19.65.

Africa Prudential (AVACAP) gained 9.42% to N7.55 from N6.90.

NAHCO climbed by 8.00% to N151.20 from N140.00.

NGX top losers

Presco fell by 10.00% to N1,840.80 from N2,045.30.

Tripple Gee declined by 9.93% to N2.54 from N2.82.

Thomas Wyatt dropped by 9.85% to N2.47 from N2.74.

Austin Laz shed 9.81% to N2.39 from N2.65.

Transcorp lost 9.70% to close at N32.60 from N36.10.

8. Dangote Cement shares jump 9.8% as Nigerian stock market reaches historic peak. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

First HoldCo dominates trading volume

Trading volume surged to 5.23 billion shares from 329.51 million shares on Monday, representing an increase of 1,487.21%.

First HoldCo accounted for 4.87 billion shares traded across 1,785 deals, making it the dominant contributor to the session’s unusually high volume.

The total number of deals fell to 35,882 from 43,647 on Monday, a decline of 17.79%, despite the sharp increase in trading volume.

Top Nigerian billionaires record major wealth gains

Earlier, Legit.ng reported three of Nigeria's wealthiest businessmen, Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Femi Otedola, added a combined $1.7 billion to their fortunes between Tuesday and Friday as share prices on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recovered.

Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker showed their combined wealth climbed to $73.1 billion on Friday, up from $71.4 billion on Tuesday.

Dangote recorded the largest individual gain, adding $1 billion, while Rabiu's fortune grew by $600 million and Otedola's by $100 million over the same period.

Source: Legit.ng