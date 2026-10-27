Wizkid became the first African artist to surpass 12 billion Spotify streams across all credited appearances

The singer’s international collaborations, including One Dance and Essence featuring Justin Bieber on the remix, have contributed to his global popularity

The latest milestone followed his reported achievements of 10 billion streams in January and 11 billion in May 2026

Nigerian music star Wizkid has reportedly made history as the first African artiste to surpass 12 billion streams on Spotify across all credited appearances.

The achievement, reported on Monday, October 26, 2026, further strengthens the singer’s position among Africa’s most successful musical exports, reports The Guardian.

According to music statistics account WizStatz, the figure includes streams from songs on which Wizkid is credited as either a lead artist or a featured performer.

Wizkid is now Africa's first artist with 12 billion streams on Sportify.

Source: Instagram

This means his solo records, collaborations and guest appearances all contribute to the impressive total.

How Wizkid reached the milestone

The singer's journey to international recognition has been supported by several successful collaborations that introduced his music to audiences beyond Nigeria.

One notable example is One Dance, his collaboration with Canadian rapper Drake and British singer Kyla. The song became a global hit and helped expand Wizkid’s international profile.

Another major record is Essence, featuring Nigerian singer Tems. Released in 2020 as part of his Made in Lagos album, the song gained wider international recognition in 2021 after a remix featuring Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

The record became one of the defining Afrobeats songs of its period, helping introduce Nigerian music to a broader global audience.

The music star's earlier releases, including Ojuelegba, Joro and Come Closer, featuring Drake, helped establish his reputation before his music gained wider international attention.

His latest achievement also follows two major streaming milestones in 2026. He reportedly crossed 10 billion Spotify streams in January before reaching 11 billion in May.

The successive figures highlight the continued consumption of his music across different audiences.

Wizkid recorded 10 billion streams on Spotify in January. Photo: @wizkidayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jada P celebrates Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's baby mama marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to celebrate herself, her partner, Wizkid, and motherhood.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and the best father.

She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, lets her pursue her dreams, and has blessed her with their children.

Source: Legit.ng