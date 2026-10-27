Suspected bandits shot dead Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and his associate outside his residence in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State

The attack happened around 9 pm on Monday, and both victims died at Dutsin-Ma Hospital despite emergency treatment

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the deaths but had not announced any arrests or disclosed a motive as of press time

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State - Suspected bandits have killed prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and one of his associates in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The gunmen opened fire on the two men at close range at around 9 pm on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the entrance to the cleric's home in Dutsin-Ma town.

Gunmen kill Islamic cleric Sheikh Masussuka and his associate in Katsina State. Photo credit:@dikko_radda

Source: Twitter

Both victims were rushed to Dutsin-Ma Hospital for emergency treatment but were later confirmed dead.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the deaths of the Islamic scholar and his companion.

Community thrown into mourning

News of the killing spread quickly through the community, with residents and followers of the cleric expressing grief over the loss.

Sheikh Masussuka had been a familiar figure in the area, and the circumstances of his death left many shaken.

It was also learnt that the cleric had planned to host a religious gathering in Katsina State later in the week, a programme that will now not take place.

Sheikh Masussuka had previously attracted attention over some of his religious teachings. In November 2025, the Katsina State Government announced that he would be required to appear before a committee of Islamic scholars to defend those teachings.

However, there was no confirmed link between that earlier controversy and Monday night's attack as of press time.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chief Imam Liman Audu and at least three others were murdered by deadly bandits in Sokoto state.

Police yet to make arrests

The motive behind the killing and the identities of the attackers remained unknown at the time of filing this report.

The police had not announced any arrests or provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Who was Sheikh Masussuka?

According to Premium Times, Masussuka was an Islamic preacher originally from Bauchi State but based in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

The late cleric advocated peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians. In June 2025, the Network for Good Governance and Transparency honoured him with a Peace Ambassador award at an event in Katsina.

Police confirm death of Islamic cleric Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and his associate. Photo credIt: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Prominent Islamic cleric assassinated in Kwara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Islamic cleric Alfa Iliasu was hacked to death during Quranic lessons in Kwara state, North-Central Nigeria.

A mob reportedly lynched a suspect amid unrest in the community following the tragic murder of the cleric.

Local leaders confirmed ongoing investigations into the circumstances of the tragic incident in Kwara state.

Source: Legit.ng