A Nigerian businesswoman's huge sales has captured the attention of many on social media.

The hardworking woman, who sells chicken, made a great sale of 5000 kilograms to a single customer, earning her over N20 million in a single transaction.

Businesswoman makes over N20 million in one day Photo credit: @nbctradefair/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman tearful after making over N20 million

The news was shared on TikTok by @nbctradefair, who posted a video of the emotional businesswoman.

In the clip, she was seen overcome with emotion, tears streaming down her face as she recounted the events that led to the massive sale.

According to the businesswoman, the sale was made to a customer from Lagos who had sent someone to verify her presence at a trade fair.

The customer's representative bought a small quantity of chicken, which apparently impressed the buyer.

Later that day, the businesswoman received a call from the customer, who placed an order for 5000 kilograms of chicken.

The lucky businesswoman sold 5000 kilograms of chicken Photo credit: @KARRASTOCK/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The businesswoman was clearly overwhelmed by the magnitude of the sale and she broke into tears.

She described how the customer had asked her repeatedly if she was sure she could deliver such a large quantity, and she had assured her of her capability.

The total value of the sale was N20.5 million, a sum that eft the businesswoman visibly emotional but elated.

In her words:

"A woman called from Lagos. She was like she saw my page that I will be coming for the trade fair. She said that when I come she will want to come and see me. She wants to buy chicken from me. She wants to confirm if I'm real and if I have the capacity to supply her.

"So I have been expecting her since morning and I didn't see her but this evening while I was on queue a call came in. I missed the first one. When I picked the second one, it was the woman. She asked if I came for the trade fair exhibition. I said yes and she said she actually sent someone to confirm if I actually came. She said the person bought 5kg of our chicken and it was very fresh.

"So when they brought it to her that was why she called. She asked if I can deliver 5 tons (5000kg) to Lagos. I said yes. She said are you sure? I said I'm very sure. She said okay I should send my account details. 1000kg is N4.1 million. 5000kg is N20,500,000."

Reactions as businesswoman makes over N20 million

The video inspired many Nigerians who celebrated the woman's good fortune.

Therealfemi said:

"Glad she ddnt give up and chicken out."

Emeka_ wrote:

"Abeg, when God wants to bless you, He does it in a big and marvelous way may this be your testimony this week."

Adon_mata_collections said:

"This is heartwarming! When God is involved, nothing is impossible. May this be my and the story of every vendor on this page this week."

Nrindioma said:

"See me smiling. This is the favour of God. Welldone."

Rachys_collection said:

"See me here smiling. May this week bring us back to back favour."

Olorire__omoiyaakeem reacted:

"Wow!! Congratulations to her. Networking is cool, But FAVOUR HITS DIFFERENT. You can shake all the hands in the world, Attend all the networking events, and acquire the best mentors. But, when God gives you favour, it HIT DIFFERENT! May we experience God’s Grace Unexpectedly."

Oladunni_organic_proteins4 reacted:

"I do this business, 5tons is a whole lot, congratulations darling."

Maro_reigns commented:

"She too no small because to be able to deliver all that amount of chicken no be beans."

Chris017._ added:

"Dear Lord, I'm about to take someone's partner. Forgive me, because mine was also taken from me, and you kept quiet."

Watch the video here:

