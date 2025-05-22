A lady based in Canada has helped her aunt to migrate overseas by securing her a Canadian work visa

The lady and her husband operate a cleaning company, and she employed her aunt to come work for them

A heartwarming video showed the moment the lady received her excited aunt at the airport upon her arrival

A lady, @prettylun91, got her aunt a Canadian work visa to come work for her cleaning company operating in Canada.

The lady disclosed this on TikTok and showed how she picked up her aunt in Toronto.

Her aunt was so excited in the video as they reunited.

How lady helped her aunt

According to the lady, she and her husband run a cleaning company in Alberta, Canada, for over five years, with over 12 staff members.

In 2024, she said they applied for Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), an important document that employers must obtain before hiring foreign workers in certain circumstances.

With the LMIA document, she brought her aunt and a Filipino to work for her company in the North American country. She noted that she and her aunt haven't seen each other in eight years. She said:

"My husband and I own a cleaning business here in Alberta for over 5 years.

"We have over 12 employees, and last year we decided to apply for something called LMIA, that allows us to bring two foreign workers to work for us here in Canada.

"One of them is a Filipino, and the second one happened to be my auntie. What a shocker.

"We haven't seen each other for over 8 years now, as so many of you might know, Haiti is not the safest place to travel right now..."

Watch her video below:

Canada-based lady's video elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Wemmy said:

"I am interested sis, I have been looking for who to give me an insight. Pls help."

Colly Coles said:

"When are you hiring more foreigners?? I am interested."

BEE said:

"Does ur auntie reside in Lagos before? She looks familiar."

God reigns said:

"Hello Lun kindly assist me with cleaning job to assist as a single mum. im passionate in cleaning which i uave been doing till date."

JOYGIVER💝❤️‍🩹 said:

"Hi ma please I have someone who owns a cleaning business and he is Canadian and am currently in Canada please what is required of me to have for him to employ me."

Milly1990 said:

"OOOh wawoo dats my dream to work in Canada but this world no balance at Al."

Sparklelicious80 said:

"Omg Aunty is sooo Beautiful too! Hii Aunty welcome to Canada and Hiiiii Lunie."

preciousdembedza said:

"If u happens to need one more employee, I am available. Zimbabwe."

