A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing how her relationship with a man she met on Instagram blossomed into marriage

According to the lady, their relationship started with a DM on Instagram and after that, their bond kept on getting stronger and stronger

The happy new bride posted an exciting video from her wedding ceremony and her love story melted everyone's hearts

A Nigerian lady's romantic video has captivated the hearts of many after she shared her love journey with netizens.

Her love story began with a direct message from a man on Instagram who subsequently became her husband.

Lady recounts meeting husband on Instagram

According to the lady, the man's message sparked a connection that eventually led to a lifelong commitment.

The bride, identified by the handle @chae.young85 on TikTok, posted a video that took viewers through the highlights of her relationship.

In the clip, the couple's early video calls were first captured, before their relationship blossomed into romance and then wedding.

"POV: It all began with a DM on Instagram and here we are," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of couple who met online

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Oghenefejiro Becky said:

"Who said online relationship don't work it does o congratulations."

@Vickee Be said:

"Congratulations. More reason I don't need to leave my house."

@Petite said:

"I’m not going outside anymore. I go dey my bed meet my own."

@hanny_gold22 said:

"I met my own in Ajoke surprise comment section on instagram."

@DUBEM said:

"Moral lesson u don’t need to go out. Just have data."

Juma said:

"I sharing my instagram story this year Insha Allah, he’s meeting my parent next week."

@rain said:

"Oh my goodness congratulations to you both may your home be blessed."

@STECIA wrote:

"Be like na the back of social media I Dey operate on."

@KARDI B said:

"Blike wen them dy share dis love I dy sleep o congratulations my gurl."

@SAD GIRL said:

"Hmm so you mean I still get hope like this because I no dey ever go out."

@June22 said:

"Congratulations, Who knows whether nah TikTok I go see my future hubby oo."

@babyyyyyyy364 said:

'My own will text after they ghost. Mtchewww, ur lucky girl."

@Zee said:

"And I have that her blue night wear in long-sleeve o! Congrats dear!"

@Damm-mey said:

"Which network am i using? abi am doing wrong subscription ni."

@Princess Nana Bonsu commented:

"Be like say online relationship na the new trend now. God what have I been doing with my life, have just been wasting data."

@cheeyyoma said:

"Thank God ohh, now we don't need to go out, pressing of phone pays now."

@akakes_foods said:

"Finally an encouragement I don’t need to go out of my house."

@Lady Dziedzorm said:

"Okay I have an instagram account, I’m on the right path."

@blessedgal_16 said:

"I can’t wait for my prayers to come to pass. Congratulations dear."

@baybee__amara asked:

"So you’re saying I should reply those instagram Messages?"

@Ezinne said:

"I pray mine works out too, yet too see him but we are in good place. Congratulations babe."

Watch the video here:

Lady marries man she met on twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated online after she tied the knot with a man she met on X (formerly Twitter).

She shared the screenshot of their first chat and beautiful photos that they snapped together ahead of their wedding.

