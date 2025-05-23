A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her boyfriend brought good to her workplace

In the video, the young man arrived at the area on a bicycle and happily handed over the food to her without minding who was watching

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A romantic gesture captured the hearts of many on social media, as a Nigerian lady shared a video of her boyfriend surprising her with food at her workplace.

The heartwarming moment showed the young man arriving on a bicycle and delivering the meal to his girlfriend without any hesitation.

Lady in awe as boyfriend brings delicious food

The video, posted by @baiby.paid on TikTok, showed the lady's excitement after her man arrived.

In her caption, she playfully teased him over his lack of embarrassment and shame in front of her colleagues.

"POV: My boyfriend help me to bring food to my working place. This boy no get shame (laughs)," she said.

Reactions as man brings food for girlfriend

The clip quickly gained attention, with TikTok users flocking to the comments section to express their admiration for the thoughtful gesture.

Many praised the boyfriend for his caring spirit and buttressed the importance of such small acts of love in relationships.

@skizzytohgallant0 said:

"Dodoyo don bring food for almaljiri."

@dele said:

"I like as you call brother waris at least I see person call me brother even though it’s not me but it’s my name."

@Ayibiodo said:

"Person wey carry bring bicycles go later carry car come."

@abbey Lincoln said:

"I swear I don do am several times, I still chop breakfast walai."

@Mhiz orente said:

"Phoenix don post you."

@Zee Zee said:

"Ur guy cute o."

@Wicked soul said:

"Coning from blog on fb."

@𝐄𝐉 said:

"He pull up in a Lambo."

@Pascal wrote:

"You Dey tell your boyfriend o gba dun??"

@Jagobanks26 said:

"You no go still marry am."

@Miguel Rafael said:

"Finished man."

@josephnwosa627 said:

"Until he drives a car, that's when you can be sure."

@Olamide said:

"Intentional man."

@Escobar$ign said:

"Brother waris."

@Thaylhur said:

“Help me to bring food to my working place”. Omo."

@ÁŸANFE wrote:

"Is your bf single."

@kizzdammy213 said:

"Hin dey send me money everyday but I cannot marry him cause he is married and with 3 kids although the wife is no longer with him again but am still young for that."

@QUEEN P said:

"To those who don't have boyfriends; Sope purrrrrrr. I just got one 2hours, 27minute ago and I trust him 500percent."

@potential.santus commented:

"Omo boyfriend now don turn means of survival for girls. God abeg save all the boyfriends."

Watch the video here:

