A Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom with his family has explained why he regrets relocating overseas

The man said he spent over £50,000 (N94.7 million) to move his family to the UK and added that he would never advise anyone with a good income to relocate if they are not highly skilled

He claimed that there are people in the UK sustained by their families in Nigeria and opened up about why he would forever hate the Nigerian police

A Nigerian in the diaspora, @IruefiNG, has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that relocating to the UK with his family was the worst decision he ever made.

@IruefiNG shared his regret while reacting to another X user who lamented that Nigerians in the UK are only associated with bad news.

Why he regrets relocating to UK

In a lengthy tweet, @IruefiNG claimed he spent over £50,000 (N94.7 million) to move his family to the UK.

He blasted Nigerians in the UK, describing them as ghetto, saying that areas with Nigerian communities would have degenerated into something worse if it were not for law and order.

The man said he would never advise someone earning a good income to leave it and relocate to the UK without being highly skilled. He said people should consider the US, New Zealand and other countries if they want to migrate.

He claimed there are folks in the UK who are being sustained by their families in Nigeria.

@IruefiNG lamented living paycheck to paycheck and blamed his unpleasant encounter with the Nigerian police as what influenced his relocation. His tweet read in part:

"My bro, what you see online is very little compared to what goes on in real life. Nigerians in the UK are so ghetto. If not for law & order in this country, the areas where there are Nigerian communities will be no different from Ajegunle.

"I spent over £50k to bring my family over here and it's the worst decision I ever made - inasmuch as there were reasons why I had to come.

"I would never in a million years ask anyone who has a substantive income in Nigeria to come over here if they are not a very highly skilled professional - Doctor, accountant, geologist, physicist, software engineer or developer etc. Take that money and go to the US, Australia or New Zealand if you must migrate.

"It is so bad that there are people in the UK that are sustained by their families based in Nigeria. That is why I would forever hate the Nigerian police because they took my life away causing me to flee to this place, waking up by 4am so I can catch the train and bus to work 12 hour shifts that's barely enough to sustain one's life.

"You stay one month without a job and the bills come piling up - you basically live paycheck to paycheck, yet some Nigerians here have the guts to defraud other Nigerians of thousands of pounds that was earned through blood and sweat. Mine was £8k last year and £21k in total..."

Read his tweet below:

People react to man's lamentation

@njolivia6 said:

"My two uncles lived in YouKay almost all their life ,the senior one died 6yrs ago the other one last year with no achievement, it's the ones in the village that are doing well, building houses, no tangible achievement no house nothing. God forbid."

@360hustle01 said:

"I’ve never liked UK, I remember a time when all I was asked to pay was 700k before the whole japa thing, I just knew that anywhere Nigerians are over saturated with, is a no no for me, I can’t escape from oshodi and end up at mushin with a touch of INNIT."

@ill_nojie said:

"They so do it in a way that you can’t even make a case with the police.

"Mine was about 10k in 2022. E be your own people.

"Last month, a white dude scammed a friend of mine and when I checked, he was just a mole. The real perps are Nigerians running the scheme and him too was just as much a victim."

@JJC4UK said:

"Imagine someone telling me that he has COS for 11k. I said bro make them keep am oh. If you don't sort the visa first and then I pay you forget it. But las las I no go pay for visa sha."

@tobybasten said:

"Why are you paying someone for anything in the first place? I hope it all works for you. Desperation and trying to game the system would only result in these results you are seeing."

@CFC_wisrev said:

"My story, English no fit tell am. These are people I know their country home in Nigeria oo. Still unbelievable.

"All is good. Thank God for life."

