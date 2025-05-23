A Nigerian man has returned to acquire a university education two decades after he dropped out of school

The man said he lied to his family for 13 years that he is a graduate, but realised his mistake and is now back to start and complete his first degree

The now 200 level student of sociology offered a piece of advice to the younger generation and disagreed with the notion that school is a scam

After 13 years of lying to his family, a man has returned to the university to start his first degree programme afresh.

The man was interviewed by a content creator, @sirnikey, and he bared it all on what inspired his return to school.

Why man returned to university

Speaking with @sirnikey, the man said he returned to the university after realising his mistake about not completing his first degree program over a decade ago.

"Realising my mistake and coming back to school again after 20 years," he said.

He said he is now studying sociology and is in 200 level.

"This is my first degree. I was in school with AY, Bovi...I just went out without collecting the certificate. So, I deemed it fit to come back again. Started all over and by God's grace I'm in 200 level sociology department.

"There is nothing you will hide that will not come out. I hid my certificate issue for like 13 years, without my family knowing..."

Journey since returning to school

When asked about how the journey has been since returning to school, the man, who was formerly in the UK, replied:

"It has not been easy. I just have to motivate myself. I have to really look back and say, "No, school has no limit. There is no age limit."

On the notion in some quarters that school is a scam, he said:

"I totally disagree, because when I was in UK, my friends that have the certificates were doing great jobs.

"They were collecting in a week N2 million, N1 million, but me, because I don't have any certificate, I was doing security job...Even in Nigeria, before I left, all what I was just doing was manager of hotels. Because, once they say bring your CV, I don't have CV to look for a better job. So, school is not a scam, there is always a difference."

Reactions trail man's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

aquatic_odafe💦 said:

"Must it be sociology."

Ogbozor(OBZ) said:

"This one enjoy Abraka well those years."

ojileemmanuel said:

"I am a graduate of Biochemistry, with this motivation. I will need to go back and study pure medical course, am 26."

Pokos global ent. said:

"And is just the fact, don't want anyone to do same, I am favor i have the money to come back.cuz school is expensive now."

