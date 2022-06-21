A young Nigerian fashion designer has impressed many people with his sewing skill as he wore his old native attires

The man revealed that he is not giving any of them out as he danced and modelled in many outfits made in 2019

Nigerian ladies who found him handsome complimented him, while some said he gave them style samples to try out

A young Nigerian man has in a viral video tried out his old native attires he said he would not be giving out to anyone.

As he wore each outfit, he revealed the dates they were made. The first one he wore has "28 April 2019" layered on the screen.

Many people were wowed by his fashion styles. Photo source: TikTok/@diamond_ray123

Old but still stylish

The second one was made some months away in the same year. As the man was showing off the native attires, he danced along to Damibliz's JowaBayi song.

Seven of the outfits he changed into were all made in 2019. Many people said that his relatively old clothes gave them new style ideas they should take to their tailors.

There were some people who wondered if he is a fashion designer; going by how good the outfits look on him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shemmy Jmk said:

"I guess you are fashion designer. wow I love it all."

He replied:

"Yes I am. Thanks ma."

okpendo Divine Nmesoma said:

"Do you know is a crime to be this handsome."

thecreative_KJ said:

"These are beautiful. August 7 is splendid and October 20 just Gave me inspiration I will try out."

adenusigbemisola said:

"omg I love all this outfit, and you look very cute."

grow with sugardaughter said:

"Mummy come oooo... o finally found husband... Baby when are getting married."

Ugwuama Chiemerie said:

"abeg u fi dash the 2nd fourth and sixth native. e too fine."

