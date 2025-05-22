A Nigerian man sparked online discussion after showing his well-stocked provisions and foodstuffs in a video tour of his apartment

The man revealed spending over N900,000 on items including bread spread, sardines, custard, snacks, and more in his fridge and kitchen

He explained that as an introvert, he stocks up to avoid going outside often and shared how the video attracted attention from many girls in his DMs

A Nigerian man got people talking after displaying the amount of provisions and foodstuffs in his house.

He did a tour of his beautiful apartment and showed all the provisions in his store and kitchen.

In a video by @vuitton_28 on TikTok, the man showed the groceries that were on top and inside his fridge in the parlour.

Man proudly shows foodstuff he stocked in his house

The items included over 6 packs of bread spread, 10 cans of sardines, a bucket of custard, bottles of groundnuts, packs of candies, snacks and others.

In his fridge, he had bowls of food, some sachets of yoghurts, packs of drinks, plenty of cans of malt, and fruits.

In his kitchen, he heaped cartons of noodles and bags of sachet water, plus a bag of rice and other foodstuffs.

Man spends over N900,000 on foodstuff

He hinted at the price of all the items after some commented that he spent about N900,000.

The man responded and stated that he spent more than that on the provisions.

He gave reasons for stocking such amount of food, as he said:

“i be introvert so I keep anything that will mk me go outside inside huz. I have been this way for like 2-3 years now so no panic because say e happen to u no mean say e go happen to another!!!! God no be your uncle.”

He also added that many girls have visited his DM after he showed off the video online.

Reactions as man shows off provisions in his house

@Řęęķãďø said:

"I no understand bro e bi like sapa Dey fast reach your side o small money wey enter your hand u wan turn the house to store."

@Gain and maintain said:

"My guy do pass this one now the fridge Dey empty for the pass 6 months."

@Blessup_01 said:

"This one go near 900k lowkey ooo."

@Manuelstevens said:

"So make we clap for you …all dis show off nah to attract girl notin much."

In related stories, a man shares how his domestic staff stole foodstuffs from him, while another showed the provisions she got from her talking stage.

Lady receives foodstuff as first timer in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady displayed the foodstuffs and provisions she received as a first-timer at a home cell meeting.

She shared the church’s name as Salvation Ministries, as she displayed the provisions she received in a viral video.

Many who came across the video asked for the location, and she provided them with the information.

