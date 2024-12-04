A young lady displayed the foodstuffs and provisions she received as a first-timer at a home cell meeting

She shared the church’s name as Salvation Ministries, as she displayed the provisions she received in a viral video

Many who came across the video asked for the location, and she provided them with the information

A Nigerian lady attended a home cell meeting for the first time and received foodstuffs and provisions.

She shared a video displaying the many provisions she got from the meeting.

Lady displays what she received as first timer. Photo: @preciousnnenna_.

In a video shared by @preciousnnenna_, the lady said she attended the Salvation Ministries home cell meeting and received the provisions.

Lady displays provisions she got from home cell meeting

The lady displayed all she received and shared it on social media.

She received beverages, tinned milk, sugar packets, soft drinks, rice, and other provisions.

When asked where the church was located, she revealed it was in the Rumuigbo area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She said:

“I attended Salvation ministries home cell as first time. E chock.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets foodstuff as first timer’s gift

@Nwanwa success said:

"I dey go your own cell cux my own cell no dey give this kin package."

@Frames In Port Harcourt said:

"Location. Them want use jollof ride wound me for my home cell."

@Zara said:

"I dy go that branch on Tuesday sharp."

@badchildofgrace said:

"u dey whine home of success."

@Adaezecharity27 said:

"God bless you."

@User60631531761881 said:

"Na everyday dem go Dey see me for d church."

