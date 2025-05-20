A bold school boy thrilled his mates with powerful dance moves, and the video is trending on TikTok with millions of views

In the heartwarming video, the boy danced to "With You", a trending song made by Davido and Omah Lay

More than 20,000 people have commented on the video, which currently has 1.9 million likes and 16.8 million views

A short video of a boy dancing to "With You" by Davido and Omah Lay, has gone significantly viral on TikTok.

Over 16.8 million people have seen the clip, which currently has 1.9 million likes and over 20,000 comments.

The boy danced to 'With You' by Davido and Omah Lay. Photo credit: TikTok/@afro_tomly1 and Instagram/Davido.

The boy's dance video was posted by @afro_tomly1. He danced in the presence of students.

In the clip, the school boy made impressive moves to the trending song, which has taken the internet by storm.

The students watched him with admiration in their eyes as he took one dance step after the other.

The most entertaining part was when he took slow-motion movements which correspond with the beats of the song.

The Nigerian boy danced to 'With You', a song by Davido and Omah Lay. Photo credit: TikTok/@afro_tomly1 and Instagram/Omah Lay.

His audience clapped for him to applaud his nice dance. People who saw the video on TikTok were tagging Davido and Omah Lay so they could see the boy's dance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy goes viral after dancing Davido's song

@just_pha8 said:

"The fair girl is in love but pride no gree am talk."

@perfect loner said:

"Na once the girl on scarf shout my love, my odogwu."

@Eazy~Way said:

"Let gather here those who watch this video more than twice."

@Nhanaba Dalvin Ornel Ottis said:

"Oh wow, the boy is good Dancer, Omah Lay and Davido come and see your little boy dancing ooo."

@Yettygold_hair said:

"Thar fair girl shabi pretend like me. She don fall in love with the guy patapata. Na only me fit relate how she feel sha."

@Edutex poundz said:

"I don't know if I'm the only one that loves Davido's part of this song more."

@Iam_UncleJoe said:

"Nobody is talking about the green girl..she is deeply in love with the move."

@successTochi said:

"The girl on beret near the red one dey form for this guy but inside she dey crush."

@Henry Michael said:

"Who else noticed when the boy is moving slowly the girl on red cloth said my love, odogwu."

@NASRY said:

"Some girls will be following him cos of this dance."

@theemailmarketingnugget said:

"Girls no go allow this boy rest for that class."

@LALA EPN said:

"Even that black girl smile. They can start fight because of this boy now."

NYSC member dances after receiving allowance

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was seen dancing wildly after she received a stipend from the federal government.

The money is the new N77000 allowance approved by the federal government for corpers but which has been delayed for long.

In the video trending online, the NYSC member started dancing happily after checking her alert and seeing the money.

