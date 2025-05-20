A Nigerian student surprised her head of department by coming from the back and holding his hand when he was walking

The lady said she wanted to prank the man, and he was alarmed when she suddenly held him like her agemate

The HOD quickly extricated his hand from the lady and stood apart at a respectable distance to look at her

A lady surprised her head of department because of how she held his hand in the open.

The man had no idea that someone was coming behind him as he was walking along the veranda.

The HOD reacted after the lady held his hand in the open. Photo credit: TikTok/@grace_baby35.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @grace_baby35, the lady suddenly grabbed the man's hand and held him like her playmate.

In an instant, the man extricated himself and withdrew his hand. He also shifted from the lady and watched her from a respectable distance.

In return, the lady genuflected and greeted her HOD in a respectful way.

However, the lady said she was only pranking her HOD, noting that she was also afraid of him.

She captioned the video:

"I pranked my school HOD. I was scared but it was fun."

The lady came from behind and held her HOD's hand. Photo credit: TikTok/@grace_baby35.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady pranks her HOD

@May21 said:

"Sorry but Zhadie won dis trend."

@harbiola_01 said:

"Are you sure this is not staged? I have my reasons oo 1. When he was going before didn't he see the Camera? 2. He started walking very well after the prank. To me he was walking slowly because he was waiting for you."

@Olaitan said:

"This can’t be Dr oyewo. Any public admin student at Ibadan Poly?"

@theonlyEji28 said:

"This is at Louis girls grammar school Akure right?"

@IFEOLUWA said:

"Nobody is talking about how the hod is walking."

@Joshbakesyum Catering & Events said:

"Una too dey deceive una self for this app. Why was he walking slowly in the first place?"

@QUEEN KEEFA said:

"So… nobody talks about the trouser that she wore. Abi skirt ni?"

@CHP Rachael said:

"If nah my HOD, she will dance with me immediately she see camera."

@Azeela said:

"This one no look real from the start oo baba use slow motion and Ako start come use fast motion end am."

@PERFUME VENDOR IN ILE OLUJI said:

"Go try this with Mr odukukudu for Crown Poly."

@Larry Gagaa said:

"This can’t be Dr Adekola O.A,only accountancy student can relate in poly IB. You will hear last word."

@Qies said:

"Go masscom and meet Mr Adefokun that 2019 you'll love that department."

@Abdurrahman ishaq said:

"I first thought the hod was vibing to the sound from the start."

Female lecturer moves to Canada

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman now lives abroad as she relocated to Canada after she applied for a Canadian visa and got it.

The woman said she is a PhD holder, but she decided to abandon her job and career in Nigeria in search of greener pastures.

The PhD holder noted that she had no regrets about leaving her lecturing job in Nigeria to start a new life in Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng