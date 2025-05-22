Fans of Tottenham Hotspur finally got to celebrate a trophy win as Spurs ended a 17-year wait after Wednesday night's win over Manchester United in the Europa League final

A female fan of the English club was overwhelmed with emotion as her club clinched silverware and secured a place in next season's Champions League competition

A viral video showed the different emotional displays the die-hard fan went through during and after the Europa League final

After 17 years, Tottenham Hotspur ended their trophy drought by winning Manchester United in the final of the 2025 Europa League football competition, and the club's fans' joy knew no bounds.

A 42nd-minute strike from midfielder Brennan Johnson was all Spurs needed to end their first continental silverware wait, which dates back to the 1983-84 season.

A female fan celebrates Spurs Europa League win in a crazy way.

Tottenham fan celebrates wildly

Reacting to the win, a lady, @stella_chinwe, whose friend is a die-hard fan of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, captured her emotional displays during and after the match, noting that she waited her whole life for this moment.

"She can now argue with me about trophys 🏆 …. 17years curse broken ❤️She waited her whole life for this moment and the reaction says it all! @surprise_fountain," the lady wrote on TikTok.

The highlight of her video was when her friend, rocking the club's jersey, rolled on the floor, while clutching onto a dog, as she celebrated Spurs' trophy win.

She later got up and did Red Devils' Zirkzee's signature goal celebration move while facing the TV.

A female fan of Tottenham rejoices over her club's trophy win.

Watch the video below:

People react to Tottenham fan's emotional display

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Jthree said:

"Who carry this fine babe go dey support Tottenham. how that one take start? e fit be all these Korean movie lovers, she just see Korean for Spurs, start to dey support them."

Sunny King said:

"Spurs fan in Nigeria? First time I'm seeing one. Anyway, congratulations from the Gunners."

Ezege.com🙌 said:

"First time to see a female Tottenham support 🙏 I'm so happy for u."

Moscow said:

"As a witch I couldn’t seat down from 82mins till final whistle so she wey be fan no suppose. Congratulations to her and God bless them for giving us a quiet night yesterday."

Ajebo_Mayor♂️ said:

"Tottenham get fan for Nigeria? abi na Chelsea fan d disguise?"

Manny.Ema🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"First time seeing Tottenham fan in Nigeria."

Mavis Beacon said:

"As a girl you nor Dey watch ball, you nor get club wan you dey support .. you nor even get man wan dey watch ball😤…My dear what are you doing with your life?"

