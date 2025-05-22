Singer Adekunle Gold begs fans to give him privacy as his favourite club lost 1-0 to Spurs in Spain

Tottenham end 17-year trophy drought as Johnson’s strike sinks Manchester United despite late efforts by Garnacho and Diallo

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Adekunle Gold, is going through a whirlwind of emotions after his beloved football club, Manchester United, suffered a heartbreaking loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The “Obimọ” crooner took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, May 21, to pour out his frustrations after United failed to clinch the European trophy in a tension-filled clash played in Bilbao, Spain.

Brennan Johnson’s 42nd-minute strike was all Tottenham needed to end their 17-year trophy drought, leaving United players and fans, including Adekunle Gold, in emotional wreckage.

The singer, a die-hard Red Devils supporter, made a series of emotionally charged tweets that sparked concern from his followers.

In one post, he wrote:

“I need space to cry. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thanks.”

Not stopping there, the former YBNL act continued venting, tweeting:

“STOP CALLING MY PHONE!!!!” My people, Tamper mercy with Justice

"I am ashamed! What the f*** is this??? Forgive me @youngskales @Zlatan_Ibile”

Amori, I believed in you!”

His tweets triggered a flood of reactions from fans who sympathised with him while others playfully trolled the singer for taking the loss so personally.

The game itself saw United struggle to find rhythm after Brennan Johnson converted a sharp counter-attack move initiated by Pape Matar Sarr. Despite late efforts by Amad Diallo and Garnacho, Tottenham held their nerve, with a last-ditch goal-line clearance from Van de Ven sealing the fate of the Red Devils.

See his tweet here:

Social media reactions trail Adekunle Gold’s heartbreak

Fans of the singer and football lovers across X couldn’t help but respond—some offering sympathy while others came with savage trolling.

@DavymartinCE0 wrote:

"At least this one go motivate you to release album. Make Simi do the crying for you. Her voice sweet."

@collinsumeh042 said:

"You deserve better. How much more suffering before you finally leave this club behind?"

@sposhbaba stated:

"Loool Privacy ko Primacy ni Alaye, come and face your shame now. Be a man."

@Maxieebby commented:

"After you travelled all the way from Sokoto to go and watch the game I understand."

@ayinla_thompson opined:

"Na TOTTENHAM wear WHITE, Na MAN U wear RED, See better beating."

@NnannaSamu62282 commented:

"Football will always teach us important things... Man U fans thought it was theirs before kickoff, but football no be chor chor chor. Take heart nwanne m."

@adeleke96022 wrote:

"Ain’t no way, no way boi. You say ebe LA na be Osika. If you like kill for Osika, e no go still favour you. Lobatan!"

Adekunle Gold shades Zlatan

Legit.ng reported that after Barcelona's exit from the Champions League, Adekunle Gold trolled colleague, Zlatan Ibile, an avid Barca fan.

In a series of tweets, Zlatan had confidently predicted that the Spanish side would humiliate Inter Milan, even inviting some of his fans to watch the match with him.

The Nigerian rapper also shared a photo of himself wearing a Barcelona jersey with the caption, “UCL FINAL 2011.”

