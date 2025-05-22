A Nigerian man said Manchester United were not lucky during the Europa League finals played against Tottenham

The man said the team played very well and were even better than their opponents, but failed to convert chances

He said the finishing efforts were poor and noted that the club was not lucky, which was why Tottenham carried the day

A man has given one reason why Manchester United could not beat Tottenham.

Manchester United failed to meet the expectations of the club's fans, who desperately needed a trophy to feel happy.

Shola said Manchester United could not convert chances created. Photo credit: X/shola and Getty Images/Michael Steele and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Many of the club's fans who are frustrated could not hide their anger as they took to social media to share their views.

In a post he made on X, social media influencer, Shola said the club played a better game than Tottenham.

Man says Manchester United is an unlucky club

Shola said Manchester United played way better than their opponent, but were unlucky during the Europa League finals.

According to Shola, the team did not convert the chances it created due to poor finishing.

He said:

"Manchester United is just that unlucky club. We are playing way better than Tottenham, but no finishing."

Son Heung-Min lifts the Europa League trophy after his team's victory in the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 between Tottenham and Manchester United. Photo credit: Getty Images/Alex Pantling.

Reactions as man speaks on Europa League finals

@ronna256 said:

"Onana is our problem."

@itrackNG said:

"Man Utd is terrible tbh, they would have been knocked out long ago."

@chrichriefua said:

"Manchester United is not a club but rehab center for s!ck and lazy players."

@InnocentWonah2 said:

"Since morning way we tell una say una go lose una think say nah play."

@iworld_i said:

"No one heard that excuse when we said we don’t have any strikers, the only guy doing the job was out on injury."

@GadafiTamb said:

"We don’t have that squad depth and flair, Bruno is the only creative player, we need more creativity!!! We don’t even play like we are hungry for the title, we don’t! Just bunch of fools in the squad."

@KuluKulu217 said:

"Way better no dey win trophy. In other words nearly cannot win Europa. Abi how dem talk am so?"

@Franky241090 said:

"Tottenham ain't playing nothing at all, put them up against Ipswich and they would have conceded like three goals by now. But what do we have, two pumpkins playing against each other."

@maziinnamdi said:

"We really need to apologize to ETH, man was doing the best with those reluctant men."

@Rheelgizmoo said:

"Yes but they must beat Man U this night because of this my friend that was happy we didn’t qualify for champions league final."

