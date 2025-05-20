A Nigerian man shared the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a girl who is intelligent

An intelligent UTME candidate has been praised for consistently performing excellently in the important examination.

The girl is identified as Adesola Maria, and she has consistently scored above 300 marks each time she wrote the UTME.

The man said the girl wants to study medicine at LASU. Photo credit: X/@IsoloShoemaker.

According to a post made on X by Abadulah, Maria has taken the UTME four times, and she has always passed.

In 2024, she took the examination and scored 303 marks, but she could not gain admission into the university.

She has chosen the University of Ibadan as her preferred institution.

In the 2025 UTME, Maria scored 342, and she is hoping it will be good enough to grant her admission to study medicine at Lagos State University.

Abadulah said:

"My baby girl, for the fourth time in a row, scores 300 and above. Last year, Post UME fvcked her up. She just forwarded her JAMB result to me now. I want you to do your thing, Twitter. She's always adamant about studying medicine. Ejoo. I'll try all my possible best. She must get that medicine this year. I just pray she gets medicine this year. We're tired."

The girl could not get admission after writing post-UTME at the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: x/IsoloShoemaker.

Reactions as girl scores 342 in JAMB

@Yemo247 said:

"She needs to understand why She keeps failing the post utme. She is very brilliant and She shd be able to scale through the Uni exam."

@Boredomjt said:

"Boss I will advise her to do change of institutions to any other federal University outside South West.. She can choose uni Ilorin."

@wellwithwale said:

"I pray everything works out. But please encourage her to enrol into a pre-degree if it exist in her institute of interest. It should be just a year or less."

@ogbenibabalola said:

"The miracle they do in that UI admission is a story for another day. May the anger of God rest on those who do abracadabra to slow down brilliant children from their pursuit. Your girl will bloom, she will attain her dream, l'ase Eledumare."

@AnobiOpeloyeru said:

"Take her to a good tutorial class, in preparation for the University of Ibadan, Post UTME."

@Rendezvou12 said:

"Get her another school that doesn't run post UTME like UniAbuja. Don't allow them to frustrate you. I changed my nephew from UI to UniAbuja accounting and mechanical engineering."

