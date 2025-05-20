A Nigerian woman has shared a video praising herself after sending her younger sister to the United States of America

In a heartwarming video, the woman proudly raised her shoulders high and rejoiced over her efforts towards her family members

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her

A Nigerian woman has been celebrated online for her role in supporting her siblings' educational pursuits abroad.

The woman posted a heartfelt clip expressing her pride in sending her younger brother to Canada and preparing to send her younger sister to the United States.

Woman praises herself for sponsoring brother abroad

Identified on TikTok under the handle @perfumesbyfrt, the woman attracted the love and praise of netizens who were touched by her entrepreneurial spirit.

In the video, she attributed her success to her perfume business, which has enabled her to fund her siblings' international endeavours.

In her words:

"Nothing do my shoulder ooo. I just remember say I go soon send my kid sister to USA just how I sent my kid brother to Canada with my perfume money."

Reactions as woman sponsors family abroad

Many TikTok users applauded her dedication to her family, with some hailing her as an inspiration to young Nigerians striving to make a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

Her story confirmed the importance of family support and the impact of individual success on those around us.

@Tope said:

''If u could teach a class, we can gladly pay."

@Queen Stephy said:

"How to join your class please."

@Omalet ventures reacted:

"Join her class oooo best teacher."

@Queen Stephy reacted:

"How to join your class please."

@charlesmallow said:

"That's very caind of you."

@Nana Ama Mzkiss said:

"This will be me soon in Jesus name I tap into your blessings congratulations."

@Amina Sesay reacted:

"Congratulations to you guys, I will be celebrated soon by God Grace in Jesus name Amen."

@chikago2016 commented:

"Congratulations please wat Visa category, and how long did it take."

@LASH TECH IN EGBEDA LAGOS said:

"Congratulations that how people will congratulate me this year by GOD GRACE. AMEn."

@Rasty J Apetsi commented:

"Amen ooo, and I tap into this blessings in Jesus Christ mighty name Amen."

@Xtra’ordinarybae〰️ said:

"Another day to cry with a stranger I know you guy will miss him."

@Uche said:

"Congratulations more joy and happiness in Jesus mighty name AMEN!"

@Mumbus reacted:

"There will be signs. This is the 10th video am watching today. God I Know you preparing me for greater things. I receive in advance AMEN."

@Princess said:

"Lord this is no coincidence. This year won’t pass me by in Jesus Name. I japa with ease and peace and joy."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian siblings document their journey to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl shared an intriguing video after relocating to the United States of America with her siblings.

In a video, the happy girl documented their travel process from the time they went for their medicals until their departure to US.

