A Nigerian girl has shared an intriguing video after relocating to the United States of America with her siblings

In a video, the happy girl documented their travel process from the time they went for their medicals until their departure to US

Social media users who came across the video wished them well and also prayed to relocate abroad for greener pastures

A Nigerian family's exciting journey to the United States has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The family, consisting of three siblings, documented their relocation process to their new base.

Nigerian siblings document relocation to US Photo credit: @aisha_taiwo/TikTok.

Siblings leave Nigeria, relocate to America

The sister, who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @aisha_taiwo, took her followers on a thrilling ride, from the medical examinations to the approval of their immigrant visa.

She concluded the video with her family's emotional airport departure and subsequent arrival in the US.

The siblings' joy and gratitude were evident in the video as they embarked on their new life in America.

"Relocate with us to USA. We started this video with faith. Went for the medical. Finally, the moment we've been waiting for. Immigrant visa approved. Packing. Airport trip, arrival," the video's caption read.

Reactions as siblings relocate to US

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video couldn't help but feel inspired by the family's courage and determination.

Many wished them well and expressed their desires to relocate abroad in search of better opportunities.

The video served as a reminder that with hard work, faith, and resilience, dreams can become a reality.

@OLAMILEKAN said:

"Three people at once. Omoh you must have spent a fortune. Congratulations."

@that_ radio girl said:

"When this sound comes up, you instantly just feel positive and genuinely happy for the content creator."

@Theresa Catherine said:

"WELCOME!!!!!! You are near me!!! I hope you like Illinois. It’s a safe state compared to many others. Sending love to your family!!!"

@DOF(damilola ojo foluke) said:

"I am happy for you guys, I will definitely use this sound too. Amen."

@ayomikun779 said:

"Congratulations I shall be congratulated this year in the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS AMEN."

@Kathleen SR commented:

"Yay! Welcome! I hope your transition to your new home is a smooth one."

@LOVE YOURSELF added:

"Me no even get time to do video. Na pray I dey make my village pple no follow me."

