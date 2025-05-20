A Nigerian lady shared a video of a blind man hawking bread on the street, and their conversation

When she offered him money, the man refused, saying he was not a beggar, so she bought bread from him instead

The man explained how he knew how much money he had collected from buyers despite being blind

A Nigerian lady shared a video of a blind man she saw hawking bread in the street.

She shared how she approached the man and what he said when she wanted to gift him money.

Lady Shares Video of Blind Man Hawking Bread on Road, Shares Their Conversation, People Pity Him

Source: TikTok

In a video by @enchantress288 on TikTok, she showed that when she stopped the man and tried to give him money, he refused to accept it.

She then asked him what he sold, and he mentioned that he was selling loaves of bread.

The lady then proceeded to buy the loaves of bread from him.

She said:

“Today I saw a blind man that was hawking bread. I decided to give him some money but he said he was not a beggar. So I had to buy bread. God help him."

Watch the emotional video:

In another video, she showed how the man explained how he knew how much he was collecting from buyers.

Reactions trail blind man hawking bread

@JUNE said:

"The fact that instead of begging on the street he decided to trade God I can’t stop crying pls I pray God locate and help him may God strengthen him and bless him."

@francescosandra2 said:

"He speaks so well ( he speaks fluently)y I con Dey cry now."

@Your baby said:

"The man blind and he nor give up so waiting go make me give up, I dey go sign this work tomorrow make I start from there first."

@Priscy said:

"But does God see all this things ? why does he allow us suffer like this ? this is so unfair. The rich are getting richer and the poor struggle to survive. God pls hear our cry."

@Sexcy diva said:

"While some pple who are complete them get eyes,hands,legs yet dey will chose begging as a hustle ….God pls help him and have mercy on him."

@also_ur_mums_crush said:

"And someone will be telling me it’s mean not to give youths my age with perfectly working bodies money when they beg. ??? As long as your in a position to help yourself I’m not doing it for you."

Lady Shares Video of Blind Man Hawking Bread on Road, Shares Their Conversation, People Pity Him

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a pure water hawker with four kids was filmed asking for help while another hawker got a free shopping spree from a stranger.

Blind man donates materials to blind school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a visually impaired man, Demola Adeleke, donated talking clocks, mobility canes, and other items to the Blind Centre in Ogbomoso.

He shared photos from the donation and recounted how he was once insulted because he didn’t use a mobility cane.

The man called for more donations as people took to the comment section to hail him for his donation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng