An elderly man hawking sachet water, popularly known as pure water, begged for money to feed his children in an emotional video

He shared where he was working before and why he resorted to selling pure water to feed his children

A pure water hawker is trending after he was filmed begging a man for money to feed his children.

The elderly man in Port Harcourt said he fed four children from his pure water business.

In the viral video shared by @abutex352 on TikTok, the elderly man narrated how he used to work as a security guard before the company was demolished.

He then said that if he could get N5,000, he would use it to buy pure water and resell it so that he wouldn't have to beg other people.

The person behind the camera said he would help the elderly man.

The video was captioned:

"People are really suffering."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pure water hawker begs for money to feed kids

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@UDO JAKARTA said:

"people really dey suffer sha."

@RENNY~WATTY said:

"You no get money u born 4 children. omo."

@Esther said:

"Good bless you abundantly."

@DNG said:

"This is what Nigeria government is doing to the citizen of the country no peace for the people."

@vikkiesEmpire

"Is he in port harcourt I want to give him rice and food stuff."

@special said:

"e dy cry."

@Amarachi said:

"May God bless all the responsible fathers out there."

How kind Nigerians support fellow citizens

Kind Nigerians have, in recent times, shown support for people in their way.

Legit.ng previously reported that a hawker was gifted bags of rice in a shopping spree by a kind Nigerian.

Also, another man gifted a school bag to a student in need, while another donated a borehole and free school items to children of a community.

