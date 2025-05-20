A lady has rejected a married man who sent her a message through WhatsApp, asking her to be his sidechick

She said she never knew that the man was married until the day he mistakenly posted his wife, and she saw her

However, the man has told the lady that the fact that he is married does not matter and shouldn't stop her from dating her

A married man who is looking for a sidechick has sent a message to a lady whom he likes.

The man asked the lady to be with him, promising to take good care of her and pamper her like a queen.

Expensive Desire rejected the married man's proposition.

Source: TikTok

However, the lady, identified on TikTok as @expensive_desire8 has rejected the proposition, reminding the man that he is married.

She said:

"Men! I never knew he was married until the day he mistakenly posted his wife on his WhatsApp status."

However, the man insisted that his marriage should not be an issue, making it clear that he likes the lady.

When the lady rejected him, he started saying his wife is even more beautiful than her.

Married man says his wife is slim

He said the only thing he does not like about his wife was that she was slim. Expensive Desire told him to go and look after his wife.

The man said:

"I can't leave you alone. I promise to pamper you. Take good care of you. You wont regret being mine. It's a promise. What are you even feeling like? You're not even that fine sef? My wife is even finer than you, just that she's slim"

Expensive desire responded:

"I'm still not interested in having anything to do with you sir. You're someone's husband, a married man with kids. Me wey fine pass your wife. Your wife is slim because you are not feeding her as supposed, your not taking good care of her. That's why she's slim."

The lady had said the man does not take care of his wife.

Source: TikTok

See the full conversation below:

Reactions as lady rejects married man

@Asa said:

"As you no gree no one will spoil your marriage, okay."

@ELLA NWA said:

"You will marry once and marry right from my mouth to God’s ear and it is sealed. You ou will never drop any tears in ur marriage, because you will be over over-pampered wife with everything you prayed for."

@Naomi said:

"If all the single girly can curse out married men like this eeee…. They will have no choice than to respect themselves."

@lovebite2 said:

"Before I will give my number, I will first and ask if you're married, so who gave him your number?"

Source: Legit.ng