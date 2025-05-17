What should have been a special moment for a bride took an unfortunate turn as rain disrupted her wedding before it kicked off

A netizen who posted a video of the soaked wedding venue said it was a touching moment for the bride

The video made people emotional, with some describing the rainfall as a good omen for the wife-to-be

A Nigerian bride's traditional wedding took a different turn as rain disrupted the occasion.

A TikTok user, identified as @thevillagefamily2024, posted a video of the wedding venue overtaken by rainfall.

Rain disrupts a lady's traditional wedding. Stock photos. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Derejeb, Ajijichan, TikTok/@thevillagefamily2024

Source: Getty Images

Guests reportedly left wedding venue

According to @thevillagefamily2024, the rain started just as the traditional wedding was about to kick off.

The netizen claimed all the guests left the wedding as it began to rain, adding that it was an emotional day for the bride. Words layered on the video @thevillagefamily2024 posted read:

"Rain started falling when the traditional marriage was about to start 😢😢 all the guest left, it was an emotional day for the bride."

Narrating further, the netizen said it rained throughout the wedding. A look at the blurry video showed it rained.

Legit.ng could not confirm the bride or the location where the incident happened at the time of this report.

A lady's wedding gets disrupted by non-stop downpour. Stock photo. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Andi muh ridwan

Source: TikTok

The rain seemed to have scattered some of the wedding decorations. However, the clip did not capture beyond the soaked state of the wedding venue.

While some people sympathised with the bride, others thought the rainfall was a good omen and blessed the couple's wedding.

The video went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3k views and over 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to soaked wedding venue

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

JEWELRY VENDOR IN LAGOS said:

"So painful am very sorry dearest."

noellyriks4 said:

"That’s so sad."

Julicandy said:

"Your home is blessed."

divy ✨❤️🐻 said:

"Congratulations my love na showers of blessing."

queen steph said:

"More reason I don't like doing ceremony during rainy season."

Gloriouschild said:

"Congratulations…. see it as showers of blessings."

Desmond’s kitchen. said:

"Congratulations dear. Nothing spoil. Go and enjoy your marriage."

❤️Natasha44❤️‍🔥 said:

"What about the rice?"

SUBSEA ENGINEER🐼 said:

"Instead of trouble make rain fall."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that rain had destroyed a beautiful outdoor wedding reception decoration.

Bride weeps as rain disrupts her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had wept as heavy rain disrupted her wedding.

The heartbroken bride shared a video of her soaked wedding venue as she lamented the unexpected development. The rain had started just immediately after the wedding venue was decorated and made ready for the ceremony. In the video, it could be seen that the whole venue was flooded with brownish rainwater.

The merciless rainwater also soaked many of the things used to decorate the venue. Guests were seen taking shelter in the canopies, which were also being dragged by the breeze with some parts removed. But the lady whose wedding it was said it still held despite the disruption caused by the heavy rain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng