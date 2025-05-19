A Nigerian course rep was recently moved to tears by his coursemates who thought it wise to make him happy

The young man had been utterly devastated after an unknown person stole his phone which had a whole lot of information contained in it

After getting touched by his emotional plight, the thoughtful coursemates contributed money to get a new phone for him

A heartwarming display of love unfolded at a Nigerian institution when a group of students surprised their course representative with a thoughtful gift.

The young man had been deeply distressed after falling victim to phone theft, which had left him feeling vulnerable and disconnected.

Students contribute money to gift their course rep a new phone. Photo credit: @accountaholics25/TikTok.

Students surprise course rep with gifts

The incident was captured on video and shared by TikTok user @accountantholics, who showed the emotional moment when the students' kindness brought their representative to tears.

According to the caption, the students had collectively contributed funds to purchase a new phone for their course rep.

In the video, the course representative was seen being interrupted mid-announcement by his assistant, who presented him with the surprise gift.

Clearly overwhelmed, the young man's emotions got the better of him, and he was moved to tears.

"POV: Our coordinator's phone was stolen. So everyone decided to contribute money to get him a new phone. He was trying to make an announcement. He didnt know what was going on. Our assistant coordinator had to interrupt him. We love you. John GP," the video's caption read.

Course rep in tears as students surprise him with new phone after old one got stolen. Photo credit: @accountaholics25/TikTok.

Reactions as students gift course rep a phone

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Joycey said:

"Okay after the one I collect una still buy am new one una dey challenge me."

@Tasha said:

"My department no go see this one o na to dey insult each other for anonymous them sabi."

@saent_mirax said:

"This kind thing u no go like provoke pesin for class dem go open mouth say nah dem buy phone for you Omoh bro hustle buy ur phone urself ooo make dem no use surprise frustrate ur life."

@sasha said:

"Wow, you guys are not many, but u guys was able to come up with the sum of 700k plus or more than to get him a good phone, God will bless u guys."

@antivirus creation said:

"It can’t be my department that year. They will even want me to give my stolen phone charger out to them."

@Wealth said:

"I go drown for river before I use my money contribute make them buy phone for my course rep."

@goat said:

"Wetin una go gather d money use buy m android fone give m d remain one use take guide una buy iPhone 12 promax for me The love is massive though."

@Dark skinned garl reacted:

"My department no go see this one oo na to Dey tell me to convince lecturer to cancel lectures."

@sweetgirl added:

"Jesus my department no go see this one do oo Na to they gossip, insult themselves for anonymous nothing when my department Sabi I swr."

Watch the video here:

Class rep receives gifts from coursemates

