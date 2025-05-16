A young Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video showing some students of UNIBEN chasing after a lecturer after a test

According to the story, the lecturer refused to collect their scripts after the test and the students had to follow after him, pleading for mercy

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A funny video recently circulated on social media, showing a group of students from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) pursuing their lecturer.

The incident happened after a test, when the lecturer apparently declined to collect the students' scripts, causing them to chase after him in a bid to resolve the situation.

Students of UNIBEN beg lecturer who declined collecting their test scripts. Photo credit: @theghost552/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students pursue lecturer who declined collecting scripts

The video, shared by @theghost552 on TikTok, captured the funny experience, with the caption speaking about the lecturer's actions.

According to the eyewitness who posted the clip, the lecturer had blatantly refused to collect their scripts after the test.

"POV: The lecturer refused to collect your script after the test. Nothing man never see for this school," the video's caption read.

UNIBEN students chase after lecturer who refused to collect their scripts. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as lecturer refuses to collect scripts

The clip quickly gained attention, with many TikTok users relating to the experience and sharing their own similar stories in the comments section.

@Big scissors said:

"Na to drag the other people script way dey in hand make e scatter den put my own join. Life no gats hard."

@Yemmie Diya said:

"Una be mumu, so nobody fit put leg without him noticing fall am down, make all d script scatter, dem we add our own. Melo melo."

@CuriousMindDemystified said:

"Easy just push the papers down from behind and then all of you pretend you are collecting them. He takes the papers without any complaint. He refuses and the whole class has to retake the paper."

@EstherChika said:

"Perfect time to commot phone browse one or two write coz em go still collect am."

@-Måška- said:

"No way, somalia a country that faced a decades of civil war and invasion has better universities than nigeria."

@¥>Dbeginning____ said:

"Try am for 400 lv all of us dey go house nobody send you and your test we go package am later."

@Emmyspecial added:

"E get one prof for my school, once you hear 'submit now!' if you no submit, forget about it. If you like bring VC she go tell you say she sef no small, that she senior VC both for age and work experience. The woman no send you. But I like her because if she teaches you, you'll understand. She's that good."

@Vee added:

"My lecturer never collected mine twice i ended up failing i have to redo the same course this year."

Watch the video here:

Lecturer punishes student who missed class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer did not take it lightly with his students who missed one of his classes as he punished them.

As punishment for missing his class, the lecturer asked the students to write until they had filled out an exercise book.

