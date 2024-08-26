A lecturer did not take it lightly with his students who missed one of his classes as he punished them

As punishment for missing his class, the lecturer asked the students to write until they had filled out an exercise book

One of them who is serving the punishment shared a video showing how she was writing in the exercise book

University students who missed a class with one of their lecturers now have themselves to blame.

This is because the lecturer is taking the matter seriously and is punishing the students involved.

The lady said her lecturer punished her for missing a class. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenfrankie_1.

Source: TikTok

One of the students shared a video showing the type of punishment handed to her by the lecturer.

In a video posted on Tiktok, the lady, Queen Frankie, said the lecturer asked her to write 'I will never miss class again' until she has filled a 40 leaves notebook.

She said:

"A lecturer asked everyone who missed his class to write 'I will never miss class again' in a 40 leaves note."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady serves punishment for missing class

@Morty said:

"I no go still write if na me."

@Classiqs_crotchet Abuja said:

"Are some people copying some people's own?"

@Divvineee said:

"At least you didn’t have to sit in the department for 5 hours."

@richmondgarvin said:

"That's one punishment that made my handwriting to improve."

@RUTH said:

"I go still copy my friend's own."

@Mella said:

"My own asked us to write apology letter and buy brooms."

@Xo Pearl said:

"Literally suffered this in sec school affirmative lines."

@Sofeya said:

"The same happened to me when I was still in university."

@Ogechukwu said:

"My data processing teacher does this when you disturb her class or don't submit assignments."

