Faith Opesusi, a 19-year-old UTME candidate, took her own life after receiving a low score of 146 in 2025, despite scoring high in 2024

Her father, Oluwafemi Opesusi, said the pain of the low score devastated Faith, who wanted to study Microbiology, but the result crushed her dreams

JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede admitted that an error had affected scores for thousands of candidates, apologised, and announced a resit exam starting May 16, 2025

Oluwafemi Opesusi, father of the UTME candidate who took her life over a low score, has opened up about the incident.

He shared that his daughter, Faith Opesusi, wrote JAMB in 2024 and got a high score, but for this year’s exam, she scored 146.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin, the father stated that the pain of the low score made his 19-year-old daughter take her own life.

He said:

“My daughter scored high during last year's Jamb exam. This year, they gave her 146. The pain made her take her own life".

Faith wanted to study Microbiology

Mr Opesusi said that Faith wanted to study microbiology, but the sad incident has cut ehr dream short.

The grieving father insisted that what was released was not his daughter’s result, adding that the family was disappointed by her decision.

He added:

“Kids of these days always feel bad. feel bad. She was devastated and disappointed when she saw the result.”

He added that if she had opened up about how she felt, the family would have consoled her and assured her of hope.

Faith’s sister shares her last moments

Her elder sister, Opeyemi Opesusi, stated that she saw her sister vomiting, and when she asked her what happened, Faith told her that she had taken a poisonous substance.

She said:

“She started vomiting, and when I asked her, she said it was because she had taken a poisonous substance. It was at the hospital that she died.

Opeyemi described her sister as a hardworking and humble girl who always spoke her mind.

Faith was with her sister in Ikorodu. Lagos, when the incident happened.

According to Opeyemi, Faith was given admission last year but didn’t take it because of the distance.

JAMB admits to errors in 2025 UTME results

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

However, in a turn of events, the JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, recently admitted that there were errors in the scores of the UTME candidates for this year, caused by a network glitch.

He tearfully apologised and announced a resit for the thousands of students affected by the glitch.

The resit exam commenced on Friday, May 16, 2025, at different centres in the country.

