A lady from the Dominican Republic, a country in the Caribbean, has expressed her desire to be Nigerian

The Dominican lady disclosed this to her over 199k followers on TikTok, and gave a reason she desires such

Mixed reactions trailed her explanation, with some people offering her advice regarding her interest in Nigeria

A Dominican lady, identified as @lelliessantiago on TikTok, has declared that she wants to be Nigerian.

The lady, who spoke with so much glow in her eyes and excitement, wondered if she has to be blessed in to become a national of the West African country or it is by blood.

A Dominican lady says she wants to be Nigerian. Photo Credit: @lelliessantiago

Source: TikTok

Reason Dominican lady wants to be Nigerian

According to the lady, she badly wants to be Nigerian because of her love for how Nigerian weddings are conducted.

In a video posted on TikTok, she marvelled at the glamour, display of wealth, and the spraying of money that characterises weddings of rich or well-to-do Nigerians. She subtly shaded her country while speaking highly of Nigerian weddings.

Her words partly read:

"...I want to be Nigerian. Like, do I just gat to be blood or like get blessed in? The only reason why I am saying this is 'cause I wanna have a Nigerian wedding.

Nigerian weddings are so fire. Like, can someone invite me to a Nigerian wedding? I just wanna go. Like, I just wanna be in the room, you know what I am saying, Like, I just wanna be blessed into being a Nigerian..."

A Dominican lady expresses her desire to be Nigerian. Photo Credit: @lelliessantiago

Source: TikTok

Social media users were divided after watching the lady's video, with some advising her about her desire.

Watch her video below:

Dominican lady's video gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

u.cgabriel said:

"If you know the bride price paid for those wedding occasions you will know that it's not easy to be a Nigerian, but you are welcome to be a Nigerian."

jay said:

"Come to Nigeria 🇳🇬 1st and 2nd me with you can create our Nigerian wedding."

Nyika🇧🇧 said:

"Have you done your ancestry? If you have any African American in you probably already Nigerian."

Echefula Ejim said:

"Take the Ancestry test. Most Haitians, Dominicans, and people from Barbados are Nigerian."

cerberus101 said:

"My dear, you need to first make a distinction between what’s a Nigerian wedding or the ethnicity of the wedding? You need to choose which of the ethnicities you want to associate with. A Yoruba wedding is what you’re probably talking about, and Yorubas are not limited to Nigeria."

davidwasper said:

"She said Nigerian weddings una start to show una sef tribalism wan finish una dis one say Yoruba dis one say igbo God have mercy."

YomiDon1 said:

"You're right, ours is different. But are you mature enough to handle the heat ? We like respect, and we will never let anyone disrespect you so as long as you're respectful, we will protect you till the end of tine."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White woman who loves Nigeria had packed her bags and moved to Lagos.

White lady professes love for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty White lady had professed her love for Nigerians and requested to be taken to Nigeria.

The foreigner expressed her desire on TikTok in response to a man who claimed to be a Nigerian and likes her. In her words:

"You can't like me if you are from Nigeria. If you are from Nigeria, you have to love me because I love Nigeria. Didn't you see my videos."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng