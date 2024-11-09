A white woman has expressed her excitement on social media after arriving in Nigeria to be with her man

In a lovely video, the woman reiterated her love for Nigeria and gushed over the man whom she fell in love with

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming video of a white woman's journey to Nigeria has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip chronicled her travel experience, from eagerly waiting to board the plane to finally arriving in Lagos, Nigeria.

White woman expresses her love for Nigeria Photo credit: @terryferrett/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman reunites with lover in Nigeria

In the clip posted via her TikTok account @terryferrett968, her excitement was evident as she shared snippets of her journey, including her layover in the Netherlands and checking into her Airbnb.

She reiterated her affection for Nigeria and its culture, having spent three years studying and forming connections with the people.

Her love story also blossomed during this period, and she fell deeply in love with a Nigerian man.

A romantic clip which went viral showed the moment she visited a beach in Lagos with him and they had so much fun together.

She narrated in the video:

"Fly with me to Nigeria. Waiting to board the plane. Safely boarded. Had my food on the plane. Not so good though. Layover at Netherlands. Arrived Lagos Nigeria. Checking in to the Airbnb. Finally here. I love Nigeria.

"I love the country. I love the people I have been studying this for three years, and I have made many friends and one in particular I fell in love with so."

Reactions as white woman reunites with lover

TikTok users reacted massively, congratulating the couple and welcoming her to Nigeria.

The comments section was filled with warm wishes, curiosity, and admiration for her bold decision.

@𝕆𝕁 𝕃𝕀𝕍𝕀ℕ' 𝕃𝔸ℝ𝔾𝔼 said:

"I thought this sound was meant for the other way round."

@sunshinedammyachi asked:

"How much does it cost to board plane from ur place to nigeria economy or first class?"

@faves _hairline said:

"Person dey find the way e go take comot from dis county u dey happy to come dis life sha no balance."

@arakunrinjboy said:

"You're beautifully welcome to the land of Great minds Nigeria the Giant of Africa."

@SYNAhouseholditems said:

"Wait. So this sounds can be used for my country too, wait so Nigeria is someone else abroad."

@Bubblesmiling/Heart2Heart said:

"Awwww Sisssy I am so proud of you making it all by yourself. I told you it be great experience."

@Tife added:

"She just reach and she don dey use her cap to fan herself. My sister are you sure you wanna stay?"

@ha'eesh added:

"Welcome to the most interesting country in the world, our vibe and energy is incomparable to any."

Watch the video below:

