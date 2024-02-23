A white lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after she expressed her love for Nigeria and its people

The beautiful oyinbo lady opened up about her love for Nigeria after a man wrote to her that he likes her

Mixed reactions trailed her message to Nigerians, with many hailing her for her open show of love

A white lady has caused a stir after she opened up about her love for Nigerians.

In a TikTok video, @raistii countered a man who claimed to be from Nigeria and likes her.

She said loves Nigeria and Nigerians. Photo Credit: @raistii

Quite to people's surprise, @raistii replied him, saying anyone from Nigeria should not like her but love her.

She said:

"You can't like me if you are from Nigeria. If you are from Nigeria, you have to love me because I love Nigeria. Didn't you see my videos.

"Take me to Nigeria if you like me."

People gush over her

Otisunday Emeka said:

"I love you am from Nigeria and want you to come over to Nigeria.

"I respect that."

Vans Evakee said:

''Ps what about me, as for me I really love u, from Ghana."

TKleesky said:

''Okay I love you and I want us to go into a relationship."

WaleALAYO said:

"I love you babe, you're awesome."

SON OF JATTO said:

"You get luck.

"I be think say Na another thing the werey won talk."

Akwesi said:

''Wow you're very beautiful and sweet I'm interested from Ghana."

Amazon Bliss said:

"Patience is good sometimes I was already cooking a vawulence reply for u before."

JAY BOY FF said:

"See this girl ooo she wan come to country wey garri don cost."

Source: Legit.ng